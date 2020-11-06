SI.com
Luke Bryan to Cast a 'Curse' on Tim Tebow's Heisman Trophy

Chris Allen

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Georgia native and HUGE Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan announced via his Twitter account that he would be casting a curse on former Gators quarterback Tim Tebow's Heisman Trophy this week in preparation for the Georgia-Florida game. So the question must be asked: Why on earth does Luke Bryan have Tebow's Heisman?

As Bryan mentions in the video, he and his wife Caroline attended a charity auction for the Brett Boyer Foundation last year in which Tim Tebow offered his trophy to the highest bidder to keep in their homes for six months. 

Having just received the Heisman this week, Bryan stated that he feels as if it was an effort by Tebow to bring some "bad mojo" into his home before the game. Well, Bryan was having none of it and decided he'd flip that bad mojo on Tebow and the Gators by putting a curse on the trophy throughout the week. 

Following the announcement video, Bryan has posted two videos on his Instagram account showing off what he's been doing to the trophy. The first shows him using the ever famous extended arm of the Heisman Trophy as a towel rack after a shave, shower and even after washing dishes. The second video consists of him cutting off his sleeves, hitting the gym, and doing some biceps curls with the Heisman. With only one day until the game, we'll see if he ramps it up even further.

