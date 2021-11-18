Smart Projects Potentially 16 Seniors to Return for 2022

As senior day is drawing closer, about half of the seniors still have decisions to make come season’s end.

Saturday's noon kickoff will presumably be the last time for around 30 seniors to play and walk out on Vince Dooley Field in helmet and pads as they are ready for another game between the hedges.

Georgia squared off with Charleston Southern this weekend for senior day as they honor all the seniors who may or may not come back for another season.

The option for a senior coming back for another year of eligibility is a relatively new thing for College Football, thanks in part to the NCAA's rushed decision to grant a free year of eligibility during 2020 for all FBS sports.

The free year means that no matter if you played or not, or even if you passed over the 4-game maximum rule for a redshirt year, 2020 wouldn't count against a player if they so choose to use it.

This decision from the NCAA is a rather controversial one that's been met with mixed emotions as it limits scholarship spots, which in turn means a lower number of high school recruits taken in a class, along with potentially more transfer portal entries.

Like the rest of College Football, Georgia is weighing the possibilities of seeing some players come back for another year while also preparing if they do not.

Smart told the media during his weekly SEC Teleconference that the program is preparing for around 28 to 30 seniors to be honored pre-game as a part of senior day festivities.

"But of the 28 to 30, there's probably 16 or 17, over half, that will have remaining eligibility and are considering that eligibility."

Among those players weighing his options at the moment is none other than starting quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bennett, the starter in seven of Georgia's contests this season, replaced JT Daniels as the starter for the Arkansas game, while the former USC transfer dealt with a lat muscle injury.

Bennett hasn't looked back since taking over the starting duties for the second time this season, the first time being against UAB, where Daniels missed the game with an oblique injury.

The redshirt senior is playing at a higher level than a year ago when he started in five games for Georgia after replacing D'Wan Mathis in the Arkansas game. Before Bennett suffered a shoulder injury against Florida weeks later that gave way to JT Daniels starting in the last four games of the 2020 season, leading Georgia to an unbeaten finish.

Now with the tables turned again on the two quarterbacks as Daniels is the one dealing the effects of an injury losing him his starting job, and Bennett being the beneficiary, it could be a battle that lasts another season.

Bennett has Georgia in contention for a National Championship as Georgia currently sits as the consensus number one team in the country. However, winning the title or not, it doesn't change the fact that Bennett will have a decision to make at the season's end as to whether he plays another year in Athens or not.

A decision that will not only affect Stetson Bennett but the Georgia program as a whole with an already deep quarterback room that could become a room of discontent as younger players seek to play elsewhere.

