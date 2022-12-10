Marvin Jones Injury Update

The Georgia defense has been no stranger to injuries during the 2022 season. From Jalen Carter to Nolan Smith, numerous members have been asked to step up during the season and provide depth to an ever changing roster. Outside linebacker Marvin Jones was among those to answer the call and provide some much needed depth to the Bulldogs front 7 towards the end of the regular season before he too, fell victim to the injury bug.

Though, he played sparingly at the beginning of the season and his statistics fail to show his impact. Jones reps increased greatly to relieve Robert Beal after suffering a slight injury in the Tennessee game. He then split reps against Mississippi State and recorded his 3rd tackle of the season.

In the final regular season game against Georgia Tech, Jones recorded his first career sack before suffering what was labeled to be an ankle sprain by head coach Kirby Smart. The severity of it was undetermined. Jones has spent time in a boot since the Tech game and did not play in last weeks SEC Championship against LSU. However, with their next game a couple of weeks away. Bulldog coaches and staff are hopeful that Jones will be able to make a return come New Years Eve.

Should Jones be able to play, his impact will be massive for the Georgia defense. Though the young freshman is not likely to make game breaking plays or rack up a ton of sacks compared to other starters, he provides an extra body to the Georgia defense and will reduce fatigue in the latter stages of games.