BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

WATCH: How Matt Luke Has Already Changed Things for the Georiga Offense

Brooks Austin

Matt Luke has been the offensive line coach for the University of Georgia for a little under a month now, and we knew headed into his first game at UGA that he'd already impacted those around him. 

His infectious energy was spoken about by everyone on the staff as well as the players during their time in New Orleans, and we got a glimpse of what type of recruiter he might end up being in Athens as well with an interview with Tate Ratledge. 

Ratledge said he'd built a close relationship with Luke faster than any coach he'd ever met or played for. 

What we didn't know was how much, if any, Luke was going to imprint on the offense itself. Whether or not he would change blocking schemes or transfer any of the coaching techniques he'd used at Ole Miss. 

Well, we got our answer in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor as Matt Luke's offensive line was down two starters in Isaiah Wilson and Andrew Thomas, and one key contributor in Ben Cleveland. However, despite being shorthanded they played a relatively solid game against a Baylor defensive line that had a Big12 best, 43.0 sacks entering the contest. 

Here's a look at the primary difference in the offensive line play after a baker's dozen worth of practices and one football game. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jake Fromm NFL Draft Decision Update

Brooks Austin

With a decision having to be made by January 17th, Jake Fromm is up against a ticking clock. Here's the latest update on the junior QB's NFL Draft decision.

Arian Smith Could Be the Key to An Explosive Georgia Offense

Blayne Gilmer

Speed. You can't teach it and it changes games in college football! Arian Smith has world-class speed that could be the key to an explosive Georgia offense.

Eric Stokes to Return to Georgia Next Season

Brooks Austin

Eric Stokes has become a lockdown corner for Georgia over the past two seasons. He will return to Athens next season for his Redshirt Junior year.

Sugar Bowl Live Updates: Georgia vs Baylor

Brooks Austin

Live updates from the Sugar Bowl here in New Orleans between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears. Sign up and sound off as the Dawgs play their final game.

Solomon Kindley Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

The Georgia Bulldogs are down yet another offensive linemen to the NFL as Solomon Kindley has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Georgia Lands No. 1 Overall Corner, Kelee Ringo

Brooks Austin

Georgia continues their push for the No. 1 Overall class as they land the nation's top corner and 8th overall prospect, Kelee Ringo picks the Bulldogs.

Georgia Closes Non-Conference Play, knocks off #9 Memphis

Brent Wilson

The unranked Georgia Bulldogs have knocked off the #9 Memphis Tigers, on the road.

Darnell Washington Commits to The Georgia Bulldogs

Jordan Jackson

Darnell Washington has made his college decision. He will be bringing his talents to Athens to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. Here's what the Dawgs are getting.

Jordan Davis Talks Conditioning, 2020 Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

Jordan Davis' conditioning has been a topic of conversation since his arrival. He addresses that and talks how the Georgia defense could be better in 2020.

Malik Herring: Positioned to Lead Talented and Young D-Line for Georgia Bulldogs

Blayne Gilmer

It was a productive and active 2019 season from Malik Herring. However, in 2020, the Bulldogs will look to the Senior for production and leadership.