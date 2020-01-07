WATCH: How Matt Luke Has Already Changed Things for the Georiga Offense

Matt Luke has been the offensive line coach for the University of Georgia for a little under a month now, and we knew headed into his first game at UGA that he'd already impacted those around him.

His infectious energy was spoken about by everyone on the staff as well as the players during their time in New Orleans, and we got a glimpse of what type of recruiter he might end up being in Athens as well with an interview with Tate Ratledge.

Ratledge said he'd built a close relationship with Luke faster than any coach he'd ever met or played for.

What we didn't know was how much, if any, Luke was going to imprint on the offense itself. Whether or not he would change blocking schemes or transfer any of the coaching techniques he'd used at Ole Miss.

Well, we got our answer in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor as Matt Luke's offensive line was down two starters in Isaiah Wilson and Andrew Thomas, and one key contributor in Ben Cleveland. However, despite being shorthanded they played a relatively solid game against a Baylor defensive line that had a Big12 best, 43.0 sacks entering the contest.

Here's a look at the primary difference in the offensive line play after a baker's dozen worth of practices and one football game.

