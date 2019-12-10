The loss of offensive line coach Sam Pittman was a rather big blow to the Georgia football staff. Pittman is not only one of the best developers of talent at the position - having placed 11 linemen in the NFL since 2011—but he's one of the nation's top recruiters of the position.

Since taking over the job at Georgia in 2016, Pittman brought in (5) Five-star prospects and (8) four-stars.

The idea of losing one of Georgia's top-assistant coaches is not foreign to Kirby Smart and this UGA program though. Last season is was Mel Tucker and Jim Chaney. This season it's Sam Pittman and potentially Dan Lanning.

So, what do you do if you're Kirby Smart? You go out and hire the best available coach you can find. He did just that today as Matt Luke is brought in to replace Sam Pittman as the offensive line coach.

Luke was recently relieved of his head coaching duties at Ole Miss after posting a (15-21) record amidst NCAA sanctions. The decision to fire Luke did not sit well with Ole Miss football players either. It was reported that several players walked out of the meeting with Athletic Director, Keith Carter.

The former head coach recruited exceptionally well during his 7-year stint as a member of the Rebel staff. Most recently Laremy Tunsil and Greg Little, both of whom were top NFL Draft picks and 5-star recruits.

The most important thing though, players love Coach Luke. Not to mention he will be able to step in and continue to recruit at a high level. Now, will he recruit at the level that Sam Pittman did at Georgia? Probably not, but there shouldn't be a massive drop off either.

