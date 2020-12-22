The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
WATCH: Matthew Stafford Makes Insane No-Look TD Pass for Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career in the NFL. And he's constantly making insane throws like this for the Detroit Lions.
Over the past 12 seasons in the NFL, former Georgia Bulldog and No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Matthew Stafford has quietly put together a semblance of a hall of fame career. 

The only problem, he's done some in Detroit. One of the league's most tenured franchises that has a history of Hall of Fame stars that have gone without national limelight. 

From Barry Sanders to Calvin Johnson and certainly Matthew Stafford. 

In 12 seasons, Stafford has amounted 44,799 yards, which is good enough for 16th on the All-Time passing yardage list. 

And he's constantly making throws like this: 

