SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Eye-Opening Debut from Daniels Aided by Monken

Evan Crowell

For the first time in a long time, Georgia won a football game because of its quarterback. JT Daniels had a terrific game in his first live action in 15 months despite a lackluster running game and some missed opportunities from the receivers. Yes, Daniels made plays by himself in many situations as the game progressed, but someone had to have enough confidence in him to put him in that position. So how was it that offensive coordinator Todd Monken helped engineer the biggest passing day from a Georgia quarterback Saturday night since Aaron Murray?

As expected, Monken attempted to settle Daniels into the game at his own pace. It was clear he was a little uncomfortable in the pocket during the first few possessions, which could be expected thatnks to the amount of time the team had off off coupled with an ACL surgery in between his last two starts. With all that in mind, Monken mixed in a lot of fast-developing plays in the first few minutes to let Daniels gather a rhythm without making a mistake.

On the first few drives, Georgia ran a variety of runs, boundary screens and quick pass patterns. Even when it was evident the ground game would be a non-factor, that didn’t stop Monken from finding creative ways to scheme the ball into the playmakers’ hands.

Georgia often lined up early in sets that matched what Daniels is able to do more than anyone on the offense. 

He ran the pistol formation well at USC, so they ran the pistol. He had trouble operating from under center at USC, so they kept him out from under center. He had been known  to hold onto the ball too long on deep dropbacks, so they reverted to an exclusive dose of three-step drop patterns on the first few series.

Having to face this challenge without a running game cannot be understated. During meetings this week, it's unlikely the offensive staff expected a scenario where the team would run for eight net yards (33 by their running backs on 18 carries), yet the offense would remain successful. Instead of letting the running backs work in space and then allowing Daniels to work off play-action, Monken and his team had to figure out how to protect the quarterback while simultaneously asking him to make plays. Not easy.

Early in the game, that is how moving the ball on offense looked: Not easy. Mississippi State scored a touchdown to takes a 17-10 lead midway through the second quarter, but it was already too late. Although behind in the game, Monken had given Daniels enough reps and time on the field to finally unleash him.

Instead of coddling Daniels and making himself the hero with diverse play calls, Monken made the smart and responsible move. As soon as he saw Daniels string together completions, move in the pocket and command the huddle, there was no hesitation in turning the offense over to him.

That set the stage for the "Daniels Experience." He marched the offense up and down the field like a well-oiled machine for the rest of the game. He made the correct throws, didn’t turn the ball over and had four or five explosive plays swing the tide of the game.

Daniels was the one filling up the highlight reel and receiving the game ball, which was well-deserved and appropriate because there is no way Georgia wins the game without No. 18 on the field. But behind it all was a man from Illinois with a play sheet and a love for the offense.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Now, THAT is a Debut from JT Daniels

Well, if there was ever a way to debut for the University of Georgia, quarterback JT Daniels just did it.

Brooks Austin

by

Evan Crowell

OFFICIAL: It's a Black Out Folks

It's official, the University of Georgia football team is set to wear the Black jerseys for the first time in 2020.

Brooks Austin

LIVE Updates - Mississippi State vs Georgia

As the Georgia Bulldogs return home for the first time since October 10, they are met by the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Stay up to date with our LIVE blog.

Brooks Austin

Georgia vs. Mississippi State: Score Predictions

As Mississippi State comes to town to take on the Georgia Bulldogs, we bring your our collective thoughts and score predictions on the football game.

Brooks Austin

by

Kyle Funderburk

Strange History and Mysterious Origins of Georgia's Black Jerseys

Rumor has it that Georgia football will wear black jerseys Saturday against Mississippi State. New black jerseys were unveiled before the season began.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Success Starts With Getting Daniels Comfortable

If Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is to have a good debut start for the Bulldogs, they are going to need to get him comfortable.

Evan Crowell

Best of Georgia Football Legend Jake Scott

Georgia football legend Jake Scott passed away Thursday at the age of 75. Scott was a remarkable person both on and off the field.

Kyle Funderburk

Who Might be Next Georgia Commit?

With the commitment of linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. Wednesday, Georgia is up to 19 commits. Who might be next?

Evan Crowell

by

macdawg

Baseball Players Electrify as Quarterbacks

Recent history shows that electrifying quarterbacks got their start on the baseball field. We talk to the next generation to see how it developed their games.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Jake Scott, 1968 Georgia Football All-America, Passed Away

Former Georgia Football All-America safety Jake Scott passed away Thursday at the age of 75. Scott won a SEC Championship and two Super Bowls with Miami.

Kyle Funderburk