BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Monty Rice Likely to Return to Georgia for His Senior Season

Blayne Gilmer

Monty Rice lead the vaunted 2019 Georgia Bulldog defense in tackling. After stepping into legendary UGA linebacker Roquan Smith's shoes in his sophomore season, Rice made a huge leap from 2018 to 2019 not only in production, but also in his status as an unquestioned, yet humble, leader. All of that makes today's post by Rice that much bigger for the Georgia football program. Monty Rice will likely return to Athens for his Senior year.

We can safely say at this time that Rice has given a strong indication about returning to Georgia next season. In response to Solomon Kindley's announcement today on Instagram, Rice responded "I'll keep the shoes" likely meaning that he will hold it down in his final season at Georgia. 

It is no coincidence that Georgia's leading tackler found himself being sent out in front of the media quite often in the 2019 campaign. The level headed answers Rice would give to reporters corresponded with the poise that the inside linebacker displayed on the field for a statistically dominant defense. A sure tackler with the ability to make plays in the box and out on the perimeter had matured into a calming force for a young and enthusiastic unit.

Undoubtedly Monty Rice will be a quality linebacker on Sundays. However, every time you heard Rice speak this year you could tell how much he loves being a Georgia Bulldog. 

While we do not know the draft grade that he received, with the departure of Senior Tae Crowder, it's not hard to imagine Rice being even more productive for the 2020 Georgia defense and shooting himself higher up the draft board.

With Richard LeCounte III having already announced his return for a fourth year between the hedges, the leadership, and toughness of Kirby Smart's defense will be as great as it has ever been. Monty Rice is someone who knows what it takes to get to the final game. His 2017 class was within one play of a National Championship as Freshman. In 2020 he, Lecounte III, and the rest of their Senior class will attempt to finish the job and lead the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff and the ultimate prize.

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jake Fromm NFL Draft Decision Update

Brooks Austin

With a decision having to be made by January 17th, Jake Fromm is up against a ticking clock. Here's the latest update on the junior QB's NFL Draft decision.

Arian Smith Could Be the Key to An Explosive Georgia Offense

Blayne Gilmer

Speed. You can't teach it and it changes games in college football! Arian Smith has world-class speed that could be the key to an explosive Georgia offense.

Eric Stokes to Return to Georgia Next Season

Brooks Austin

Eric Stokes has become a lockdown corner for Georgia over the past two seasons. He will return to Athens next season for his Redshirt Junior year.

Sugar Bowl Live Updates: Georgia vs Baylor

Brooks Austin

Live updates from the Sugar Bowl here in New Orleans between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears. Sign up and sound off as the Dawgs play their final game.

Solomon Kindley Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

The Georgia Bulldogs are down yet another offensive linemen to the NFL as Solomon Kindley has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

WATCH: How Matt Luke Has Already Changed Things for the Georiga Offense

Brooks Austin

Matt Luke has been the offensive line coach for a little under a month and he has already changed things for the Georgia offense. Watch how in this breakdown.

Georgia Lands No. 1 Overall Corner, Kelee Ringo

Brooks Austin

Georgia continues their push for the No. 1 Overall class as they land the nation's top corner and 8th overall prospect, Kelee Ringo picks the Bulldogs.

Georgia Closes Non-Conference Play, knocks off #9 Memphis

Brent Wilson

The unranked Georgia Bulldogs have knocked off the #9 Memphis Tigers, on the road.

Darnell Washington Commits to The Georgia Bulldogs

Jordan Jackson

Darnell Washington has made his college decision. He will be bringing his talents to Athens to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. Here's what the Dawgs are getting.

Jordan Davis Talks Conditioning, 2020 Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

Jordan Davis' conditioning has been a topic of conversation since his arrival. He addresses that and talks how the Georgia defense could be better in 2020.