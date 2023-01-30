Skip to main content

Multiple Georgia Bulldogs Headed to the Super Bowl

At least three Bulldogs will play in the Super Bowl, with Kansas City taking down Cincinnati 23-20 and Philadelphia handling San Francisco 31-7.

We already knew Georgia was keeping its Nation-long streak of players in the Super Bowl alive, but now we know which Georgia Bulldogs will be heading to Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

At least three Bulldogs will play in the Super Bowl, with Kansas City taking down Cincinnati 23-20 and Philadelphia handling San Francisco 31-7.

For Kansas City, Mecole Hardman is the only active Bulldog on their roster. Malik Herring has been injured for a majority of the year but logged stats early in the season. 

As for Philadelphia, both Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean will be heading to the Super Bowl as rookies. That'll be two consecutive seasons that the pair will play for a title. Georgia won the National Championship in 2021, in case you missed it.

Mecole Hardman hadn't played since Week 8, but caught 2 passes and rushed twice in his return.

Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean both made their way onto the stat sheet in Philadelphia's win. Davis tallied two tackles, and logged a quarterback hit. Dean, primarily a special teams player, also logged a tackle.

Jordan Davis rotates in for the Eagles behind Ndamukong Suh and Fletcher Cox.

