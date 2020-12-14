MVPs from Georgia's Onslaught Against Missouri

The Bulldogs are rolling through the end of the 2020 season.

Georgia football demolished Missouri 49-14 Saturday, winning the turnover battle and outgaining the Tigers, 616-200. Georgia's offense was unstoppable, producing six scoring drives of at least 71 yards. The Tigers needed a trick play for its only touchdown drive. Here are the MVPs of Georgia's dominant win over Missouri:

JT Daniels to George Pickens connection

In just three outings, receiver George Pickens already has outstanding chemistry with quarterback JT Daniels, Saturday was their best day together. Pickens caught five passes for 126 yards with two scores.

None of Pickens's catches were easy either. All five came against tight coverage and his 36-yard touchdown before halftime occurred despite pass interference. Daniels isn't concerned about throwing to Pickens in tight coverage. He said it best in the press conference, "A 50/50 ball for [Pickens] is an 80/20 ball."

If this is what Daniels and Pickens look like together after just three games, what are they going to look like next season? The chemistry they have isn't going anywhere. Like Daniels said, "If you’re not going to throw it up to them, don’t recruit them . . . George will make me look good."

Zamir White and the running back stable

Zamir White's 126 rushing yards led the charge for Georgia's running game. Four backs combined for 343 yards on just 40 carries and each scored one touchdown on the ground. Fourth-stringer Daijun Edwards joined White above the century mark with 103 yards in a little over 16 minutes of work.

Kenny McIntosh ran for 58 yards on 11 carries. He showed off his patience in the backfield, short-stepping behind blockers before exploding through gaps. James Cook added 44 yards on six carries and 37 yards on one catch. He finished the game with two trips to the end zone. Cook is Georgia's most dynamic player; he passed 500 offensive yards Saturday.

Jordan Davis, nose guard

Jordan Davis's return to Georgia's lineup went as expected. He overpowered Missouri's offensive line and opened up gaps for the linebackers. As a result, Georgia held running back Larry Rountree to a season-low 16 yards on 14 carries (1.1 yards per carry).

Taking away Rountree forced Missouri to beat Georgia with the passing game. Without any true standout receivers, that just wasn't going to happen against Georgia's secondary.