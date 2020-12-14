SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

MVPs from Georgia's Onslaught Against Missouri

Kyle Funderburk

The Bulldogs are rolling through the end of the 2020 season.

Georgia football demolished Missouri 49-14 Saturday, winning the turnover battle and outgaining the Tigers, 616-200. Georgia's offense was unstoppable, producing six scoring drives of at least 71 yards. The Tigers needed a trick play for its only touchdown drive. Here are the MVPs of Georgia's dominant win over Missouri:

JT Daniels to George Pickens connection

In just three outings, receiver George Pickens already has outstanding chemistry with quarterback JT Daniels, Saturday was their best day together. Pickens caught five passes for 126 yards with two scores.

None of Pickens's catches were easy either. All five came against tight coverage and his 36-yard touchdown before halftime occurred despite pass interference. Daniels isn't concerned about throwing to Pickens in tight coverage. He said it best in the press conference, "A 50/50 ball for [Pickens] is an 80/20 ball."

If this is what Daniels and Pickens look like together after just three games, what are they going to look like next season? The chemistry they have isn't going anywhere. Like Daniels said, "If you’re not going to throw it up to them, don’t recruit them . . . George will make me look good."

Zamir White and the running back stable

Zamir White's 126 rushing yards led the charge for Georgia's running game. Four backs combined for 343 yards on just 40 carries and each scored one touchdown on the ground. Fourth-stringer Daijun Edwards joined White above the century mark with 103 yards in a little over 16 minutes of work.

USATSI_15305307

Kenny McIntosh ran for 58 yards on 11 carries. He showed off his patience in the backfield, short-stepping behind blockers before exploding through gaps. James Cook added 44 yards on six carries and 37 yards on one catch. He finished the game with two trips to the end zone. Cook is Georgia's most dynamic player; he passed 500 offensive yards Saturday.

Jordan Davis, nose guard

Jordan Davis's return to Georgia's lineup went as expected. He overpowered Missouri's offensive line and opened up gaps for the linebackers. As a result, Georgia held running back Larry Rountree to a season-low 16 yards on 14 carries (1.1 yards per carry). 

Taking away Rountree forced Missouri to beat Georgia with the passing game. Without any true standout receivers, that just wasn't going to happen against Georgia's secondary. 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Auburn Fires Head Coach Gus Malzahn

Gus Malzahn joins Will Muschamp and Derek Mason as SEC head coaches to lose their jobs this season. As reported today, Auburn is in search of a new football coach.

Evan Crowell

Georgia Moves Up in AP Top 25

After a convincing win over a previously ranked opponent in Missouri, Georgia has moved up in the latest AP top 25 poll.

Evan Crowell

The Good, Bad and Ugly from Georgia’s Blowout Win at Missouri

Georgia football overcame some second-quarter sloppiness to blow out Missouri 49-14 on the road.

Alex Bavosa

by

dawgfan623

Georgia's Offense Explodes Against Missouri

Georgia's hot streak on offense continued Saturday at Missouri. The Bulldogs scored 49 points and racked up 615 yards.

Jeremiah Stoddard

The Good, Bad and Ugly from Georgia's Come From Behind Win Over Samford

Georgia basketball trailed Samford for 38 minutes, but took the lead when it mattered the most to win 79-75 and improve to 5-0.

Kyle Funderburk

Grading Georgia's Imposing Victory Over Missouri

Georgia defeated Missouri 49-14 Saturday. The Bulldogs dominated on both sides of the ball and left little doubt who was the better team.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Evan Crowell

Daniels and Pickens Showing Signs of Lethal Combo

JT Daniels and George Pickens are proving they could be the top tandem in college football next year.

Evan Crowell

Live Updates - Georgia vs Missouri

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs head up to Columbia, Missouri to take on No. 25 Missouri on Saturday. Tune in as we give you the live updates.

Brooks Austin

Score Predictions - Georgia vs Missouri

As the Georgia Bulldogs make their final road trip of the regular season, they head to Columbia, Missouri to take on the (5-3) Tigers. We bring you the score predictions.

Brooks Austin

Weather Update - Georgia vs Missouri

Georgia's road game at Missouri will feature frigid temperatures with heavy winds and a chance of precipitation.

Evan Crowell