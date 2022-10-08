Skip to main content

NEWS: Kendall Milton Enters Medical Tent vs Auburn

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently in the midst of an SEC battle between themselves and the unranked Auburn Tigers. Georgia has already been without Jalen Carter and Smael Mondon, and now running back Kendall Milton has entered the medical tent on the sideline. 

Milton entered the tent, came back out, was appearing to be stretching his right leg, and then re-entered the medical tent for further evaluation. We will keep you posted on any further updates regarding the injury. 

UPDATE: Watching Milton walking back and forth on the sidelines, he appears to be walking gingerly on his right leg. Milton previously had a minor hamstring strain during fall camp. 

UGA Injury Report vs Auburn: Who's In, Who's Out?

  • Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (IN) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He dressed against Missouri.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2022
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

