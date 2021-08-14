LIVE: News and Notes From UGAs First Scrimmage

The Georgia Bulldogs have their first fall scrimmage of the season on Saturday. We keep you up to date with all of the news and notes you need.

The University of Georgia is in full-on fall camp mode. With just three Saturdays left until the season kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Bulldogs have their first scrimmage of the fall camp on Saturday. And we've got all of the news and notes you need to know about right here.

Storylines

Cornerback

It's one of the few questions Georgia has about it's roster heading into the season, who will the starting cornerbacks be this season? With the addition of Derrion Kendrick from the Clemson Tigers via the transfer portal, most expect him to be one of the two starters this season. It's his running mate on the opposite side that is the question. According to sources, this is a three-way battle right now between Ameer Speed, Kelee Ringo, and Jalen Kimber. It's something we will be watching closely today.

Left Tackle

Georgia returns their starter from a year ago at the left tackle spot in Jamaree Slayer, but those close to the program see Jamaree Salyer moving inside to guard at some point this season. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken said Jamaree Salyer, Amarius Mims, and Xavier Truss will be the players competing for that blindside spot today.

Injuries

WR, Dominick Blaylock - Knee (Limited)

OL, Warren Ericson - Hand

Kearis Jackson - Knee (Limited)

*This story will be updated throughout the afternoon by the Dawgs Daily staff as news and notes come in.*

