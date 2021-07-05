Where does UGA turn with loss of Kojo Antwi?

The University of Georgia is looking to take a few more wide receivers in the 2022 recruiting class. With the loss of Kojo Antwi, they need to move quickly.

Georgia hasn't lost too many recruitments of in-state prospects since Kirby Smart has taken over the head coaching duties in Athens. Sure, there are a few misses here and there, but in the class of 2022, it seems like they have lost quite a few.

An addition was made to that list of misses on Monday as wide receiver Kojo Antwi committed to Ohio State. With just a little over five months left in this recruitment cycle, we take a look at the names left on the board for this Georgia class.

WR, Andre Green Jr.

The Virginia native is quite possibly the top remaining target on the board for Georgia in this class. At 6'3, 185 pounds Green possesses a collegiate ready frame as a rising senior in high school. He's being recruited to play the X position in Athens, and he's already drawn comparisons to some of Georgia's greatest outside receivers such as AJ Greene.

He has a nack for the spectacular, making one-handed catches on a consistent basis, while also possessing elite high-pointing ability. He was on campus this summer for an unofficial visit and will likely be back again this fall.

WR, Jayden Gibson

This is a new name to the Georgia recruiting circles, though he's not new to the world of recruiting. The 6'4, 190 pound wideout from Orlando, Florida is extremely high up on the board of in-state programs like Florida, Florida State, and Miami.

The SI All-American staff recently got to see Gibson at work in California this past week at The Opening. He was the consensus top-target at the event and sources close to the Georgia program have indicated that they are efforting to get Gibson on campus. Gibson told Dawgs Daily that if Georgia were to become heavily involved in his recruitment, things would change drastically for him. This is a name to know moving forward as this class begins to take shape.

Potential Flip?

Whether it's George Pickens in 2019 or Jermaine Burton in the class of 2020, Kirby Smart and this Georgia coaching staff have shown the ability to flip targets at the wide receiver position. There's plenty of work to be done in this cycle, and there are plenty of potential flips on the board.

Some of Georgia's biggest targets at the wide receiver position happen to be current commits elsewhere, and sources close to the program have indicated that there's bound to be a top target secured by Georgia through the means of a flip in the future.

