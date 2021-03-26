Who's Next to Commit in Class of 2022?

As the 2022 class begins to take shape for the Georgia Bulldogs with the commitment from SI99 candidate Malaki Starks we look at who could be next?

Georgia's 2022 recruiting class is starting to take shape as March comes to a close. With 10 commitments in this cycle already, Georgia has put a lock on some of the nation's top talent with over 8 months until early national signing day. Doing the overwhelming majority of their work in-state.

Thursday night in Jefferson, Georgia, the Bulldogs landed their ninth peach state commitment in Malaki Starks. Starks is the crown jewel of the in-state players in 2022, and he chose Georgia over the likes of Alabama and Clemson.

There's plenty of work to be done in this recruiting cycle, but Georgia is off to a yearly good start. So, who could be next?

OLB, Jalon Walker

An SI All-American candidate at 6'3, 225 pounds, Jalon Walker is one of the nation's premier off-ball linebackers in the class of 2022. He is set to make his commitment announcement Sunday afternoon between the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Walker is an incredibly versatile defender with his combination of size and athleticism allowing him to do everything from cover tight ends to bull-rushing tackles off the edge.

Walker has told Dawgs Daily on SI.com that his mind was made up about a week ago, and he's excited to make his commitment.

S, Emory Floyd

The Hillgrove high school product from Cobb County, Georgia, Floyd is one of the fastest players in the 2022 cycle and is considered a top target for Georgia. He is set to make his commitment announcement on May 7th. Floyd likes Georgia a lot, and the feelings are mutual.

Floyd recently told Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Florida, Georgia, and Auburn were schools that he really liked. As we near his commitment announcement, we will keep you posted on the developments here.

DL, Mykel Williams

Williams was set to make his commitment announcement earlier this month but elected to hold off in light of the quiet period opening up in June. Williams prefers to be able to take all of his visits before making a final decision but has stated that he could commit at any time if things feel right.

There's a belief among sources Dawgs Daily talks with that you could see a hold on commitments now that there's serious optimism about campus visits returning to the recruitment process.

You May Also Like

Quarterbacks and Receivers Finding Extra Time to Build Chemistry

Tyler Simmons Signed by Steelers

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.