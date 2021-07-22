Who Could be Next to Commit to Georgia

Georgia gained a commitment from RB, Branson Robinson Thursday. We take a look at who could be next to commit to the Bulldogs.

The Georgia Football coaching staff and fans alike received a bit of much-awaited good news on the recruiting trail Thursday, as star running back Branson Robinson pledged his commitment to play for Georgia.

As the commitment list grows to twelve in the class of 2022, we take a look who could be the next to join the class for the Bulldogs.

CJ Madden, OLB

Madden plays football for Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. He was originally committed to play for Colorado before attending numerous college camps over the summer and blowing away many coaching staffs.

Georgia offered him on June 17, less than 24 hours after his unofficial visit to Athens. Madden has stated that he will be cutting down his list on August 5, his birthday.

His athletic profile suggests that he could become a solid outside linebacker for Georgia with a few years of refinement in college. Defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning is the lead recruiter for Madden. The two have sat down and talked about his potential role with the Bulldogs over the offseason.

He's set to commit on September 8th and Georgia is the heavy favorite here.

Jake Pope, ATH

Pope listed a top five of Alabama, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia. All five were able to host Pope on a visit during the month of June, and Pope stated back on July 3rd that he would be making a silent commitment known by the end of the week, with a public announcement coming soon.

Georgia is certainly in on this recruitment for the in-state product. We will find out sooner rather than later where it is Jake Pope will be committing.

Dani Dennis-Sutton

Dennis-Sutton is set to announce his commitment Thursday at 5PM on CBSSports HQ. And though the Bulldogs have a really good chance of landing the Baltimore, Maryland prospect, this looks to be a Penn State lean just hours before he announces his decision.

