Although the NFL season is just over halfway complete and, for the most part, there are three or four games left in the college realm, it is early big-board season. So, it's time to begin examining the Bulldogs who have a chance to get their names called in the early rounds of the draft and why NFL teams have an early eye on them.

Azeez Ojulari, OLB

Big Board Rank: 22

At this point in the season, Ojulari has the potential to make a lot of money in the NFL. Currently, he is a projected first-round pick in most mock drafts, going as high as No. 10 to the Atlanta Falcons. Ojulari's frame and agility will allow him positional versatility in most NFL schemes, as he can play outside linebacker in a 3-4 system and defensive end in a 4-3 scheme. He has a high-intensity motor coming off the edge and has an excellent foundation of understanding leverage. Ojulari can manipulate a tackle's feet before bursting the other way, something that has contributed to his team-leading 4.5 sacks. Ojulari needed to improve bending around the corner coming into this year, and for the most part, he has. He has gotten upfield, made his pressures count, and affected the outcome of drives as a result. Ojulari's upside, coupled with his immediate ability to produce in the NFL, should have him labeled as the first-round pick that he is.

Monty Rice, ILB

Big Board Rank: 42

Rice fits the mold of an excellent linebacker for the professional level. His understanding of offenses jumps out on film, as he continually diagnoses plays and shoots through the line of scrimmage to make tackles for loss. Though he can read these plays and judge what he expects to be the play-call, he also isn't overly aggressive. He doesn't get caught with his eyes in the backfield and plays sound when the offense tries to manipulate where he is going. He has the athleticism to cover both running backs and tight ends in man coverage and can roam the middle of the field if need be. In the second round, teams are looking for a player like Rice, who combines speed and athleticism with a sound understanding of the game.

Jordan Davis, DT

Big Board Rank: 51

Davis is yet another second-round prospect, but he has DT1 upside in this draft. If he can test well athletically at the Combine (if it happens), which sources close to the program believe he will, he can catapult himself up draft boards. Davis has prototypical size for the position and has the strength to push back interior linemen. Once he lowers his pad level, he will be able to disrupt offenses on nearly every snap, and he already commands double teams on the inside. A lot of where he lands will be dependent on his athletic testing, but with a great day, we will be looking at a potential first-round selection for the Bulldogs.

CB, Tyson Campbell

Tyson Campbell, CB

Big Board Rank: 63

Campbell entered Georgia as the No. 2 overall corner behind only his high-school teammate Patrick Surtain II, who is also a name expected to be selected early in the 2021 draft. Campbell has received draft grades as high as the mid-to-late first round. However, a junior season at Georgia that has seen several big plays made over the top has perhaps impacted the latest feedback. Nonetheless, he is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound corner with all of the athleticism that could be imagined at the position. His physical traits alone will have NFL evaluators drooling.

Eric Stokes, CB

Big Board Rank: 74

Stokes is one of the more under-the-radar corners in the draft. His upside is off the charts because at his best, he just sticks to elite SEC wideouts in man coverage. It didn't matter where he was on the field; Stokes could be put on an island and good things would happen. He doesn't ever get caught looking at the ball, instead playing the receiver. His strong hands let him punch the ball away from wideouts, and when he decides to use them in press, he is effective in pushing receivers off their spot. Depending on his 40-yard dash time, he could also vault himself up to being an early pick, and based on his history as a high-school track star, he should run well. Stokes is a gamer who just gets after his man and shows up on Saturdays and soon on Sundays.