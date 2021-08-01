Nick Chubb Agrees to Huge Extension with Browns

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb has just agreed to a contract extension with the Cleveland Browns.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal in principle with former Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb. The news comes as Chubb entered the final year of his rookie contract that would end after the 2021 season.

Rapoport reported via Twitter that the Browns running back will be signing a 3-year extension worth $36.6M. With $20M of that $36M being fully guaranteed by the Browns.

The short-term contract extension means that the Cleveland "bell cow" back will have one more opportunity to enter free agency in his prime. By the conclusion of this 3-year deal, Chubb would be 29 and have another chance to test the open market if he so chooses.

This is a smart financial and career investment for the former Cedartown, Georgia native. The NFL lifespan of a running back is one of the shortest lifespans in the league today.

In the past two seasons, Chubb is averaging 91.4 yards rushing per game. Adding his receiving yards, it jumps to 106.7. 2020 was Chubb's second thousand-yard rushing season as he ran for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns after missing some games due to injury.

Since leaving Athens, the Bulldog running back has continued to prove valuable at a high level.

