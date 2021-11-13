Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Nolan Smith Injury: Dawgs Injury List Growing

    Georgia Football starting outside linebacker Nolan Smith has exited the game against the Tennessee Volunteers with an upper-body injury that occurred to his left side.
    Author:

    Georgia Football starting outside linebacker Nolan Smith has exited the game against the Tennessee Volunteers with what appears to be an upper-body injury that occurred to his left side. 

    The Georgia outside linebackers room is already thin with the indefinite suspension of leading sacker, Adam Anderson. Anderson has been charged with rape in Athens-Clarke County. 

    We will keep you updated on any developments with Smith's injury. 

    Pregame Storylines:

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    You May Also Like:

    Read More

    Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    211106_AJW_FB_MIZZOU_1302-L
    News

    Nolan Smith Injury: Dawgs Injury List Growing

    15 seconds ago
    F35A3933 copy-L
    News

    Georgia Finishes First Half Strong, Suffer Injuries

    1 hour ago
    211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_0815-L
    News

    Devonte Wyatt Injured Against Tennessee

    1 hour ago
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_2763-X2
    News

    INJURY: Jordan Davis Exits Tennessee Matchup

    2 hours ago
    201008_CLS_TN_154-L
    News

    JUST IN: Georgia Dealing with Stomach Bug, Multiple Starters Impacted

    3 hours ago
    31EA909B-CAD9-4D4A-8C0B-77B2E01F0A86
    News

    Kirby Smart Talks QB, Previews Matchup with Tennessee

    3 hours ago
    191109_CLS_FB_Mizzou_99-L
    News

    Final Thoughts: Dawgs Pass the Test against Tennessee

    5 hours ago
    201008_CLS_TN_154-L
    News

    LIVE Updates: Georgia @ Tennessee

    just now