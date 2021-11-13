Nolan Smith Injury: Dawgs Injury List Growing

Georgia Football starting outside linebacker Nolan Smith has exited the game against the Tennessee Volunteers with an upper-body injury that occurred to his left side.

The Georgia outside linebackers room is already thin with the indefinite suspension of leading sacker, Adam Anderson. Anderson has been charged with rape in Athens-Clarke County.

We will keep you updated on any developments with Smith's injury.

Pregame Storylines:

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

