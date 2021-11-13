Nolan Smith Injury: Dawgs Injury List Growing
Georgia Football starting outside linebacker Nolan Smith has exited the game against the Tennessee Volunteers with what appears to be an upper-body injury that occurred to his left side.
The Georgia outside linebackers room is already thin with the indefinite suspension of leading sacker, Adam Anderson. Anderson has been charged with rape in Athens-Clarke County.
We will keep you updated on any developments with Smith's injury.
Pregame Storylines:
- Final Thoughts: Dawgs Up for a Test
- College Gameday Makes Picks, Lane Kiffin Takes Tennessee
- ESPN Lays Out the Keys to A Georgia Loss Against Tennessee
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win
The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas
