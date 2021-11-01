Nolan Smith Earns SEC Honors

One of Georgia’s big questions heading into the 2021 offseason was about how Georgia would replace the production and impact of former starting JACK linebacker Azeez Ojulari. The current New York Giant was Georgia’s sack leader in 2021, after rising to stardom following the 2019 Sugar Bowl loss to Texas, where Ojulari first saw action at Georgia.

In a ten-game season, Ojulari finished the year with 9.5 sacks, 31 tackles, 18.5 of those being for a loss. Despite only playing in two full seasons as an established contributor for Georgia, he is one of the most impactful edge rushers the Bulldogs have produced in recent history.

Ojulari was not the only loss from 2020, as Georgia also lost Jermaine Johnson. Johnson played two seasons in Athens, playing both outside linebacker positions after transferring from Independence. However, Johnson took advantage of the free year of eligibility and decided to transfer to Florida State after starting just four games for Georgia in the span of two seasons.

Thus leaving Georgia with two voids to fill coming off the edge, Adam Anderson already looked ready to step up and fill one of the voids, while former number one prospect Nolan Smith looked to be the replacement at JACK.

So far this season, Smith is Georgia’s starting JACK linebacker in all eight games racking up 29 tackles, five for a loss, along with 2.5 sacks on the year.

Saturday’s game against Florida may have been a career day for Smith. The edge rusher finished with four tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception. Smith’s productive, havoc-wreaking day was enough to name him the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

