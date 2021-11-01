Nolan Smith Earns SEC Honors

Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Nolan Smith Wins SEC Defensive Player of the Week

    Nolan Smith continues a productive start to his season.
    Author:

    One of Georgia’s big questions heading into the 2021 offseason was about how Georgia would replace the production and impact of former starting JACK linebacker Azeez Ojulari. The current New York Giant was Georgia’s sack leader in 2021, after rising to stardom following the 2019 Sugar Bowl loss to Texas, where Ojulari first saw action at Georgia. 

    In a ten-game season, Ojulari finished the year with 9.5 sacks, 31 tackles, 18.5 of those being for a loss. Despite only playing in two full seasons as an established contributor for Georgia, he is one of the most impactful edge rushers the Bulldogs have produced in recent history. 

    Ojulari was not the only loss from 2020, as Georgia also lost Jermaine Johnson. Johnson played two seasons in Athens, playing both outside linebacker positions after transferring from Independence. However, Johnson took advantage of the free year of eligibility and decided to transfer to Florida State after starting just four games for Georgia in the span of two seasons. 

    Thus leaving Georgia with two voids to fill coming off the edge, Adam Anderson already looked ready to step up and fill one of the voids, while former number one prospect Nolan Smith looked to be the replacement at JACK. 

    So far this season, Smith is Georgia’s starting JACK linebacker in all eight games racking up 29 tackles, five for a loss, along with 2.5 sacks on the year.

    Saturday’s game against Florida may have been a career day for Smith. The edge rusher finished with four tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception. Smith’s productive, havoc-wreaking day was enough to name him the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

    Read More

    You May Also Like:

    Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Berth

    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Florida

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    USATSI_17060070
    News

    Nolan Smith Earns SEC Honors

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_16985062
    News

    LATEST: Kirby Smart Updates QB Situation

    34 minutes ago
    CD239E52-3A9A-4FC5-A8F2-C86C57636FE5
    News

    Will Georgia Make a Move at Quarterback?

    3 hours ago
    8AEA0853-210A-46B6-8A3A-251572631D4F
    News

    Smart Explains Biggest Difference Between He and Mullen

    4 hours ago
    3B3E6736-AA92-4989-B9AD-1985FC405087
    News

    Georgia Remains Number One in the AP Poll

    22 hours ago
    C0A62FBE-4B35-4DBF-8EE4-A7E5467C7DCA
    News

    Progress Report: Linebackers Earn A+ Grade in Jacksonville

    Oct 31, 2021
    4D832E29-C48D-45C1-957E-C7466E983BC7
    News

    Progress Report: Offense Stalls in Jacksonville

    Oct 31, 2021
    USATSI_17066156
    News

    Saturday Showed Biggest Change in 2021

    Oct 31, 2021