    • November 3, 2021
    What the Numbers Tell Us About Missouri vs Georgia

    Georgia is set to host the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, and we have all of the advanced numbers, but what do they say about the matchup between the SEC East foes.
    Georgia plays host to the (4-4) Missouri Tigers on Saturday at 12:00 PM EST. They are the consensus No. 1 football team in the country and they've already clinched a trip to Atlanta in the SEC Championship game. 

    Georgia is a 38.0 point favorite in the ball game and have won the last nine home games against the Tigers. 

    All of the preliminary data says that Georgia is set up to steam roll the Tigers, but what do the recent trends say about the contest? 

    Missouri Offense vs Georgia Defense

    No offense has looked great in the statistical department when matched up with Georgia this season, and there won't be a lot of them moving forward, but Missouri is particularly outmatched. 

    • Missouri Has Scored just 18.33 PPG in Last 10 vs UGA
    • Missouri Has Scored just 14.33 PPG in Last 3 vs UGA
    • Missouri is averaging just 81.33 rushing yards per game in Last 3 vs UGA

    They have historically struggled offensively against this Georgia program and that was against defenses of year's past, not this defense. Georgia is allowing just 5.75 points per game on the year. 

    Missouri Defense vs Georgia Offense

    This is where things really look dim for Missouri. They have allowed atleast 5.5 yards per play on the season and at least 430 yards of total offense in 6 of 8 games. They've been porous, though they have turned the opposition over on a consistent basis. 

    • Missouri is 130th nationally in rush defense
    • Missouri is 121st in yards per play
    • Missouri is 120th in Points Allowed

    What the Numbers Tell Us About Missouri vs Georgia

