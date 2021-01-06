Offensive MVP's of the 2020 Georgia Football Season

Georgia experienced a lot of changes on offense this season, through coaching and quarterback changes, but there were three constants the offense could always rely on.

Georgia's offense radically changed throughout the 2020 calendar year, with coaching changes and switches at the quarterback position.

The Bulldogs' offense went from surprisingly decent and sometimes good with Stetson Bennett at quarterback, to close to terrible in the middle of the season. Now, after even more changes, Georgia's offense is finally in a position to be great again in 2021.

Through all of those changes, Georgia's offense had three constants it could always rely on.

Zamir White, running back

Through Georgia's season, Zamir White was the only constant on offense. He ended the year with 711 yards and 11 touchdowns. White dominated Auburn, South Carolina and Missouri, and carried the team its 14-3 win over Kentucky. Without White, 2020 is a much uglier season for the Bulldogs.

James Cook, running back

Finally, thanks to new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, James Cook is a big part of the offense. In seven-and-a-half games, Cook accumulated 528 yards of total offense. Plays are designed with Cook in mind and its allowed the junior to become a force in the running and passing games.

JT Daniels, quarterback

JT Daniels proved his value in the six games he missed as much as he did in the four games he played. In Georgia's losses to Alabama and Florida, it was clear that the Bulldogs needed a great passer.

From Daniels' first game in a Georgia uniform, he proved to be the great passer the Bulldogs were missing. He passed for over 400 yards in his debut and has continued to play very well. The gameplan revolves around Daniels and he has elevated that plan by building a great rapport with his receivers.

George Pickens exploded at the end of the season, catching 23 passes for 373 yards in Georgia's final four games. True freshmen Darnell Washington and Jermaine Burton started to become big parts of Georgia's passing game with Daniels behind center.

Simply put, JT Daniels made Georgia's offense a lot better.