Grades: Explosive Plays, Win Games

The offense as a whole impressed and lived up to expectations in the complete thrashing of Charleston Southern on senior day in Athens. Georgia beat the Buccaneers 56-7 after jumping out to a 49-0 lead in the first half alone.

Quarterback: B+

Stetson Bennett got the start in a game where Georgia was able to play all four scholarship quarterbacks in the victory. Bennett finished off the first offensive drive of the game with an interception after a Buccaneers' defensive lineman tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage, allowing a defensive back to come down with the interception.

Bennett's interception was one of two interceptions from Georgia quarterback. The other came later in the game when Carson Beck led the Georgia offense to the Buccaneer's redzone before throwing an interception in the endzone.

The two interceptions were the only negatives for Georgia's committee of quarterbacks on a day where the run game was explosive.

Running Backs: A+

It was a great day for the running back as a whole; Georgia rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Zamir White and James Cook, the regular starting duo at running back, played until midway through the second quarter when most of the offense was pulled. Both backs featured long runs of 40-yards. White took his 40-yarder for a score while Cook advanced the ball into Southern territory.

Outside of the starters, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards had a run for over 10 yards. Not to mention the play of the game from an "honory member of RBU" as Georgia Football's Twitter account put the one-yard touchdown run from Jordan Davis.

Wide Receivers: A

A couple of drops aside, it was not a day to complain about from the receivers. Adonai Mitchell had a miscommunication with Stetson Bennett on a deep ball early; Bennett put the ball on the young receiver's right shoulder near the sideline, while Mitchell turned to his left, resulting in an incompletion that could've been an interception.

Tight end Brett Seither led the Dawgs in receiving with 39 yards and a touchdown from Carson Beck on two receptions. Fellow tight end Brock Bowers finished with 36 yards on four receptions and two touchdowns.

Offensive Line: A

The offensive line shares a lot of the credit with the running backs for the explosive run game in the win. However, both offensive line units played a complete game for Georgia as the Bulldogs put out a balanced offensive performance thanks to the offensive front.

