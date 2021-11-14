Grade Report: A Game to Remember for James Cook

How did the Georgia offense grade out in the win over Tennessee?

The Georgia Bulldogs went into a hostile environment on Saturday afternoon against the Tennessee Volunteers and came out on top, 41 to 17. Tennessee did their best to give Georgia a fight in this ball game early on, but as the first half came to a close, the Bulldogs began to pull away.

Scoring 34 unanswered points, head coach Kirby Smart's football team looked to be the No. 1 team in the country for yet another week.

As we do every week, we bring you our grades for the offensive performance in the win.

Quarterback: A

Stetson Bennett got another start for Georgia, this time on the road. The quarterback that is affectionately known as "The Mailman" delivered in Georgia's toughest challenge to date against Tennessee.

The redshirt senior finished with 213 yards passing and one touchdown through the air, with another touchdown coming with his legs as he scrambled upfield on a play-action roll-out that ended up with him calling his own number.

Bennett did everything Georgia needed to win the game against Tennessee, keeping Georgia out of negative plays and eliminating turnovers. While completing 17 out of 29 passes may not be the dream stat line for a quarterback, it was the little things like Bennett avoiding sacks by throwing the ball away at the last second along with his ability to extend plays with his legs, gaining 40 yards on eight attempts, that made Bennett special. The only blemish being the early missed throws.

Running Backs: A

For just the second time this season, Georgia featured a running back that eclipsed the one-hundred-yard rushing benchmark in a game this season. The workhorse for Georgia in the win over the weekend was none other than James Cook. The dynamic senior tailback finished with 147 total yards and three touchdowns on the road.

Cook ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns on ten carries while recording three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. Cook was fed early and often after closing Georgia's opening drive with a 39-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game after Tennessee scored on their opening drive.

Cook was an explosive play waiting to happen every time he touched the ball for Georgia and put in a performance four years in the making.



Wide Receivers: A

The win left nothing to complain about in the passing game other than a few missed passes from Bennett early on. But, aside from the missed throws by Bennett, the wide receivers made plays when called on. Adonai Mitchell handed in a breakout performance with five catches for 65 yards. Four of those receptions came on Georgia's last drive of the first half, where they marched 90 yards for a touchdown to close out the half.

Georgia's receiving core finished the game with three wide-outs, including James Cook, that made a reception for over 20 yards.

Offensive Line: B+

The offensive line got off to a rocky start with not much doing between the tackles in the run game, and inconsistent pass protection, forcing Bennett to move around in and out of the pocket. After Georgia's second offensive possession ended in a punt, Kirby Smart and Matt Luke opted to make a change at right guard; starter Warren Ericson came out for Xavier Truss.

Georgia's unit found some consistency following the switch as they opened numerous holes in the running game, which burst through for 274 yards and only allowed two sacks, helping guide Georgia to a big win.

