Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson Meets With Media, Talks Georgia

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson spoke about the upcoming challenge in Georgia's defense and how they plan to combat it.

Georgia's defense has been historically good for the past two seasons. Despite losing five starters to the NFL Draft, they reloaded and have been just as good this season.

They elevate in the biggest games and are well-coached. The staff put together a sound philosophy against LSU, keeping everything in front and forcing them to go on long drives.

This was another example of Georgia identifying an opponent's weakness and repeatedly exploiting it. Ohio State must execute cleanly for four quarters to combat them, which is easier said than done.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson met with the media on Tuesday morning to discuss how he and the unit have prepared for the challenge. Georgia is the best defense they have played all season, which is a unique opportunity in itself.

"One of the impressions is that they have a lot of tremendous players. A lot of the time, when you put on the great teams, you feel the tape. It's going to be a fistfight every play. I have a lot of respect for the structure and the culture of how they play."

Running back has been a sore subject for the Buckeyes this season. Starting running back Treveyon Henderson has missed extended time with an injury and won't play in the CFP.

Meanwhile, running back Miyan Williams is dealing with a leg injury. Wilson didn't seem overly concerned, saying that they have multiple contributors ready to step in and play good football.

"Most of it has been by design. As we build through this week, we will see those guys playing and playing well. There's not a starting eleven on our football team."

