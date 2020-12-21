Opt-Outs, Decommits Deliver Huge Blows to Georgia's Secondary for 2021

Georgia expects to have several players leave early, but the defensive backfield will be hit the hardest, meaning the Bulldogs will field a whole new unit in 2021.

Georgia football defensive backs coach Charlton Warren has his work cut out for him this spring.

Between seniors graduating, juniors leaving early, and a highly touted JUCO star signing with another program, Georgia's defensive backfield is short of the veteran presence that has defined it over the last four seasons.

Seniors Richard LeCounte III, DJ Daniels, and Mark Webb passed on the opportunity to play one more year in Athens. Junior cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell have high draft stokes and could be as good as gone at this point.

JUCO star De'Jahn Warren was expected to fill one of the openings immediately. Instead, he changed his commitment to Jackson State on signing day. Jackson State is coached by Deion Sanders, arguably the greatest cornerback in NFL history. It's easy to see why Warren would want to spend his last few college years at an FCS program.

2021 Defensive Backs

Player Class Christopher Smith Senior Ameer Speed Senior Lewis Cine Junior Tyrique Stevenson Junior Major Burns Redshirt Freshman Jalen Kimber Redshirt Freshman Kelee Ringo Redshirt Freshman Nyland Green Freshman

This is could be a serious problem for Georgia. Warren would have filled in nicely as a corner that can do almost anything you want him to. Tyrique Stevenson could potentially play the No. 1 corner, something he can do but hasn’t before, and has progressed more into the STAR and safety role for Georgia. Kelee Ringo, a former five-star recruit who redshirted this season with an injury, may be expedited to a starting corner spot.

It is now up to defensive backs coach Charlton Warren. We will get a really good look in these next few months at how good he really is because he has to bring all of this talent up to game speed while most of them lack game reps.

He has to teach Nyland Green how to play football in college, prepare the redshirts for live-action, and continue to develop upperclassmen. If Georgia fields another solid defensive backfield in 2021, Warren will cement his reputation as one of the best defensive back coaches in the nation and likely cement a big defensive backfield haul in future classes.

Warren has excelled on the recruiting trail, bringing in big-name after big name, with a few more in 2022 that are already committed. The question now is, can he put it all together?

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.