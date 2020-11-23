SI.com
Overreactions From Georgia's One-Score Win Over Mississippi State

Kyle Funderburk

Somehow, through three (or four) starting quarterbacks, a multitude of injuries to All-American players, all while implementing a new offense, Georgia football is 5-2.

The Bulldogs edged out Mississippi State 31-24 Saturday thanks in large part to JT Daniels' impressive debut. Here are the biggest overreactions about Georgia's victory.

Eight yards!? What happened to the running game?

Lets' preface this by saying the offensive line did not play well. Eight yards is an abysmal amount, especially for Georgia's running game. But, Georgia was never going to have a 150-yard game Saturday. Mississippi State wasn't going to allow it.

Mississippi State's game plan was obvious; there's no way Daniels could play well without a running game to back him up, so take away the run and watch him struggle. The fatal flaw of that game plan was that Daniels did not struggle. He completed 28 passes for 401 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. 

USATSI_15223133

The lack of production in the running game would have been much more concerning if Daniels struggled, or if Mississippi State had a different game plan. No one else is going to defend Georgia like that.

Daniels is the quarterback of Georgia's future

Daniels had an excellent debut, but let's pump the breaks a bit, it was still one game. Watch the final three games before coronating Daniels as the next great Georgia quarterback.

No one is going to defend Georgia the way Mississippi State did. In future games, Daniels is going to deal with tighter coverage and quicker pass rushes. How will he look against those defenses? If the results are the same, then Daniels' is a stock to buy. If he starts to struggle, the quarterback battle is back on, only now, Brock Vandagriff is in the equation.

He quite literally had the best game of his career, and it wasn't even close. He set career highs in yards (401), touchdowns (4), completion percentage (73.7%), quarterback rating (197.1), and yards per attempt (10.55). It's unreasonable to fathom he can repeat those numbers on a game to game basis. And if he does, you aren't just looking at the best quarterback in Georgia history, but college football history. 

Those are statistical outliers throughout the history of the sport, Joe Burrow included. 

What Happened to the Defense? 

The only way to stop an attack like Mississippi State's system that Mike Leach has installed is to make them drive the length of the field. You have to limit the explosives by rushing three, dropping eight, playing zone coverage, and tackling in the open field. 

The only problem with that game plan is when the opposing quarterback Will Rogers completes a career-high 41 passes on 78.8% and doesn't turn the ball over, you're going to give up points. Georgia's defensive gameplan was one that banked on Mississippi State making mistakes to get them "off script." And with Mississippi State having just one offensive penalty, allowing just two sacks, while sustaining three drives of 10 plays or more, you're going to be giving up points. 

Not to mention, entering Saturday's game, Mississippi State was second to last in Redzone efficiency as an offense. They scored touchdowns on two of their three trips to the Redzone Saturday night. 

So the opposing quarterback has a career night, and the offense as a whole plays much better in the Redzone than they had all year. It was an outlier performance in every sense of the word. It was, as Mike Leach called it, "The best game they've played all season." 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Evan Crowell
Evan Crowell

Watching Daniels was exciting Saturday, but way too early to make concrete claims about his future. We have to let him compile a body of work before making a prediction on his future.

