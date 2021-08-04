Pac-12 President Calls SEC "Predatory", talks of Merging Conferences

The SEC is in the midst of drastic expansion, and it's left other decision makers across the country feel rather worrisome about the future of their conference.

The SEC ruffled some feathers when it was announced that Oklahoma and Texas would be leaving the Big 12 and joining the SEC. It's left the Big 12 with just (8) member programs at this point in time, and it's caused doubt about what it is they will ultimately end up doing.

It's also caused the other conferences to align themselves against the mighty Southeastern Conference. It wasn't just the Big 12 that was upset with the move, members of the Pac 12 and Big Ten saw the move as concerning.

Washington State president Kirk Schulz, who is one of the three presidents on the Pac-12 CEO Group told Hotline, "What the SEC has done is unify the other conferences in a way that nothing else could have, in terms of working together."

He went on to call the SEC predatory,

"A lot of people now are concerned about the predatory nature of the SEC. More presidents are talking. There's a lot of back and forth."

He's not wrong, the SEC is certainly the biggest shark swimming in the college football waters, and they certainly know it. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has shown no hesitancy to throw his weight around when it comes to decision-making.

That was never on brighter display a year ago when it seemed all of college football would be shutting down, with the Pac 12 and Big Ten electing to delay their seasons, meanwhile, the SEC simply kept on pushing. Ultimately the other conferences followed suit, just like they probably will with conference expansion.

Or at least they will try.

