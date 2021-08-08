Camp Update: Pads are Back on in Athens

Georgia started fall camp Friday as it was their first day back on the field since April.

The Dawgs are just three days into the beginning of fall camp. Since April, Sunday marks the first day that Georgia will be back in pads when they concluded spring practice.

Georgia's new Director of Recruiting Relations tweeted out a video to his Twitter feed Sunday afternoon showing the Dawgs warming up as they begin day three of fall camp. Cooper said:

Day 3!! Boys out here tapped and turn!! Gotta love it, pads poppin today!!"

In a video posted by Georgia Football's official social media accounts, there were clips of multiple tight ends making plays as a receiver. One of those tight ends for Georgia was true freshman Brock Bowers with a one-handed catch.

Bowers is a former four-star tight end out of Napa, California, in the 2021 class. Bowers joins a tight end room that features sophomore Darnell Washington and the veteran senior John Fitzpatrick. Many expect the tight end position at Georgia to continue to evolve as the Dawgs look to use the playmakers they have at the position more in the passing game.

With just 27 days left until the season-opening contest with Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina, the pads coming back will allow Georgia to finally start getting to the position battles that many were talked about at length this offseason. One of the more intriguing battles this camp is at left tackle. Jamaree Salyer started nine games at left tackle a season ago, and now the staff hopes to move him back inside to guard, where he started for the Peach Bowl.

The only problem for Georgia in making that move is they need someone to replace him. Georgia has options but none with the experience of Salyer. True freshman Amarius Mims, a former five-star in the 2021 class, will battle it out with Xavier Truss, a redshirt sophomore, and Broderick Jones, a redshirt freshman, to decide whether or not Salyer moves back to his natural position.

