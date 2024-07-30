Dawgs Daily

Paris Olympics Medalist Nick Fink Surprised With Facetime From Kirby Smart

Brooks Austin

Jul 28, 2018; Irvine, CA, USA; Nick Fink competes in the mens 100 LC meter breaststroke during the 2018 USA Swimming Phillips 66 National Championships swim meet at William Woolle Jr. Aquatic Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 Olympics in Paris, France are well underway with several former Georgia Bulldogs on the Team USA roster. Former Georgia swimmer Nick Fink won his first olympic medal, taking home silver in the 100m Breaststroke. Fink finished in a dead tie with Great Britian's Adam Peaty.

Fink was on with the NBC Broadcast after the medal win alongside fellow Georgia graduate Maria Taylor. Taylor then grabbed her phone and facetimed Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart

100M Breaststroke Results

1. Nicolo Martinenghi (Italy) - 59.03 seconds
T2. Adam Peaty (Great Britain) - 59.05
T2. Nic Fink (United States) - 59.05
4. Melvin Imoudu (Germany) - 59.11
5. Lucas Matzerath (Germany) - 59.30
6. Arno Kamminga (Netherlands) - 59.32

Fink won one of the 20 medals that Team USA has won so far. Fink graduated from Georgia after finishing his collegiate swimming career. He then attended Georgia Tech for a masters degree in egineering where he applies his degree today as a project manager for an engineering firm while training as an olympic swimmer.

