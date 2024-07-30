Paris Olympics Medalist Nick Fink Surprised With Facetime From Kirby Smart
The 2024 Olympics in Paris, France are well underway with several former Georgia Bulldogs on the Team USA roster. Former Georgia swimmer Nick Fink won his first olympic medal, taking home silver in the 100m Breaststroke. Fink finished in a dead tie with Great Britian's Adam Peaty.
Fink was on with the NBC Broadcast after the medal win alongside fellow Georgia graduate Maria Taylor. Taylor then grabbed her phone and facetimed Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart
100M Breaststroke Results
1. Nicolo Martinenghi (Italy) - 59.03 seconds
T2. Adam Peaty (Great Britain) - 59.05
T2. Nic Fink (United States) - 59.05
4. Melvin Imoudu (Germany) - 59.11
5. Lucas Matzerath (Germany) - 59.30
6. Arno Kamminga (Netherlands) - 59.32
Fink won one of the 20 medals that Team USA has won so far. Fink graduated from Georgia after finishing his collegiate swimming career. He then attended Georgia Tech for a masters degree in egineering where he applies his degree today as a project manager for an engineering firm while training as an olympic swimmer.
