The Cincinnati Bearcats will meet the Georgia Bulldogs in the 53rd annual Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA. Here's the projected starting lineups for Georgia.

The Cincinnati Bearcats will meet the Georgia Bulldogs in the 53rd annual Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA. The bowl game will be held at Mercedes Benz Stadium and will kick off at 12:30 EST. The Bearcats are coming off of a win against No. 24 ranked Tulsa to complete an undefeated regular season to win the American Athletic Conference, while the Bulldogs finished the season with a record of 7-2.

Coming into the game, all the anticipation will be on whether Georgia can stay hot on the offensive side of the ball. In their last two games, with JT Daniels under center, the Bulldogs have posted 45+ points in both contests. On the defensive side of the ball, expect some younger players to step in tomorrow for the Bulldogs, due to multiple opt-outs such as Monty Rice and Eric Stokes JR.

Here are the projected starting lineups for Georgia

Offense

QB: JT Daniels

RB: Zamir White

TE: John Fitzpatrick

X-Receiver: George Pickens

Z-Receiver: Jermaine Burton

Slot: Kearis Jackson

LT: Xavier Truss

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Warren Ericson

RG: Jamaree Salyer

RT: Warren McClendon

The questions heading into this game for Georgia offensively surrounded how they were going to replace Ben Cleveland being out and we at Dawgs Daily expect Jamaree Salyer to kick into guard with Xavier Truss coming in at left tackle to replace him. Salyer's NFL future is as a guard anyway, and he has a history of playing on the interior as well.

Defense

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DE: Malik Herring

JACK: Azeez Ojulari

SAM: Adam Anderson

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Will: Quay Walker

STAR: Mark Webb/Tyrique Stevenson

Right Safety: Richard LeCounte/Chris Smith

Left Safety: Lewis Cine

Right Corner: Ameer Speed/Jalen Kimber

Left Corner: Tyson Campbell

The questions defensively surround Richard LeCounte. Does the senior All-SEC safety return to the lineup at all? And if so, how much does he actually play? Additionally, there are some opt-outs to replace. We know that Quay Walker will likely replace Monty Rice, but we expect Channing Tindall to get some playing time as well.

Additionally, covering for the opt-outs from both Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel could get interesting. We expect to see Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber, and potentially even Tyrique Stevenson bump out to corner in this contest.