Peach Bowl Projected Starting Lineups for Georgia
The Cincinnati Bearcats will meet the Georgia Bulldogs in the 53rd annual Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA. The bowl game will be held at Mercedes Benz Stadium and will kick off at 12:30 EST. The Bearcats are coming off of a win against No. 24 ranked Tulsa to complete an undefeated regular season to win the American Athletic Conference, while the Bulldogs finished the season with a record of 7-2.
Coming into the game, all the anticipation will be on whether Georgia can stay hot on the offensive side of the ball. In their last two games, with JT Daniels under center, the Bulldogs have posted 45+ points in both contests. On the defensive side of the ball, expect some younger players to step in tomorrow for the Bulldogs, due to multiple opt-outs such as Monty Rice and Eric Stokes JR.
Here are the projected starting lineups for Georgia
Offense
- QB: JT Daniels
- RB: Zamir White
- TE: John Fitzpatrick
- X-Receiver: George Pickens
- Z-Receiver: Jermaine Burton
- Slot: Kearis Jackson
- LT: Xavier Truss
- LG: Justin Shaffer
- C: Warren Ericson
- RG: Jamaree Salyer
- RT: Warren McClendon
The questions heading into this game for Georgia offensively surrounded how they were going to replace Ben Cleveland being out and we at Dawgs Daily expect Jamaree Salyer to kick into guard with Xavier Truss coming in at left tackle to replace him. Salyer's NFL future is as a guard anyway, and he has a history of playing on the interior as well.
Defense
- NT: Jordan Davis
- DT: Devonte Wyatt
- DE: Malik Herring
- JACK: Azeez Ojulari
- SAM: Adam Anderson
- Mike: Nakobe Dean
- Will: Quay Walker
- STAR: Mark Webb/Tyrique Stevenson
- Right Safety: Richard LeCounte/Chris Smith
- Left Safety: Lewis Cine
- Right Corner: Ameer Speed/Jalen Kimber
- Left Corner: Tyson Campbell
The questions defensively surround Richard LeCounte. Does the senior All-SEC safety return to the lineup at all? And if so, how much does he actually play? Additionally, there are some opt-outs to replace. We know that Quay Walker will likely replace Monty Rice, but we expect Channing Tindall to get some playing time as well.
Additionally, covering for the opt-outs from both Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel could get interesting. We expect to see Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber, and potentially even Tyrique Stevenson bump out to corner in this contest.