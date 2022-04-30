Report: Injury Causing Nakobe Dean to Slide

The third round of the NFL Draft has arrived and Nakobe Dean has yet to be called. Ian Rapoport reported that Nakobe Dean had suffered a major pectoral injury and that Dean had reportedly declined surgery on his shoulder.

Considered a first round talent by generally the entire league, Dean's slide has come as a massive shock to Georgia Football fans who were expecting the leader of the vaunted 2021 UGA Defense to join his teammates in the first round. Instead, the third round has arrived and Dean is still on the board.

Dean lacks the measurables that saw Quay Walker vault into the first round with, but Dean was often the fastest on the field in reacting to what was ongoing with the offense.

Rapoport added that Dean was battling other injuries including an ankle injury and a meniscus injury as well. With Dean's injury status in mind, NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo commented that many teams felt that Dean's first year would be a "Redshirt year."

The injuries helped to limit the amount Dean was able to show off to NFL Scouts. With him already having lower test numbers as far as size, height, and weight, the combination has lead to Dean falling deep into the third round at the time of writi

