Two Key Decisions From Smart and Staff Changed the Game

Kirby Smart and co. made three personnel decisions that changed the complexion of the game for Georgia.

The question all week long was whether Georgia could keep pace with Tennessee's high-powered, high-tempo offense; not did Georgia find a way to keep pace with the Vols; they found a way to hold the offense to 17 points.

With a flu bug hitting the team in the build-up to this game the Bulldogs under Kirby Smart weathered the storm throughout the multiple injuries and sicknesses.

Tennessee found a lot of early success versus Georgia's defense. Georgia opted to play with a lot of cushion in the slot, meaning STAR Latavious Brini played 10-15 yards off his assignment. However, the abundance of speed and quickness gave the senior defensive trouble as Brini could not keep up with the underneath routes that Tennessee ran to near perfection early.

With their highly talked about defense surrendering 10 points in the first quarter and potentially facing a four-quarter shootout, Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning opted to make a personnel change in the secondary. With Brini struggling, senior safety Christopher Smith moved to the STAR position, allowing former walk-on Dan Jackson to play in his place at safety.

After making that change Georgia held Tennessee scoreless in the second and third quarter and for much of the fourth quarter until Tennessee scored a late touchdown with just over three minutes remaining.

While the decision to move Smith down to STAR and Jackson to safety will draw much attention, Georgia also made a change up front offensively as Xaiver Truss relieved Warren Ericson at right guard midway through the first half.

Smart would later tell reporters that Warren Ericson was one of the players that were impacted by the stomach flu that Georgia was battling.

Georgia struggled with the Tennessee pass rush and finding room to run up the middle early, but the move to bring Truss off the bench opened up success to the tune of 250+ yards on the ground.

