Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Photo Gallery: Fall Camp Day One

Georgia opened up fall camp with their first day of practice Thursday.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Thursday was the first day of fall camp for the Georgia Bulldogs after a long offseason, one that was much shorter than the 2020 offseason in which the start of the pandemic made the last offseason feel even longer. 

Georgia has under a month until they open the 2021 college football season in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will take on a top-5 ranked Clemson Tiger team that is coming off a loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. 

The Dawgs enter fall camp with lofty expectations, as many are hoping the Dawgs will put together a dominant 2021 campaign and get back to the playoffs. The case could be made ever since the 2018 National Championship loss to Alabama following a magical 2017 season Georgia has regressed. They've failed to make the CFP in each of the last three seasons.

A big reason for the heightened expectations is the return of an explosive offense that improved as the year went on in 2020 under Todd Monken. This will be Monken's second season with the Dawgs, and he will have an unprecedented amount of weapons at his disposal, including junior quarterback JT Daniels. 

Even after the loss of five defensive backs, and an injury to a difference-making receiver in George Pickens, the Dawgs look ready to rebound after some help through the transfer portal. Georgia brought in three highly-touted transfers in Derion Kendrick, Tykee Smith, and Arik Gilbert. Kendrick and Smith look to be immediate impact players in the secondary, while Gilbert is expected to be the number one receiver in 2021.

Take a look below to see some photos from the opening day of fall camp. 

JT Daniels 

65FEA4AD-4917-4F27-B1B8-9252C30E00C4

Darnell Washington 

F1AB084C-07E2-4970-B38B-B1060FBF2A65

Tykee Smith

D371C828-9224-42CC-B243-8A861F3F6C80

Lewis Cine

727F1283-40C4-40BE-96BE-8251D45D14FE

James Cook

B5D3194C-EBB8-459B-A30F-DFC44754B75C

Quay Walker

20F8861C-CDE3-453B-9757-36763072BC16

Nakobe Dean 

B13FE10E-FC71-4CF5-AC73-E7BC279EEC9F

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

F1AB084C-07E2-4970-B38B-B1060FBF2A65
News

Photo Gallery: Fall Camp Day One

USATSI_16426405
News

Everything Kirby Smart had to say in opening press conference

210417_mlm_gdayfootball_059-L
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart's Full Press Conference

USATSI_16426626
News

Where Kirby Smart Feels UGA Has Closed the Gap on Alabama

201008_AJW_TN_071-L
News

Kirby Smart Updates Injury Status of Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

D2640503-FE5E-433E-9A8C-0610101157E5
News

WATCH: UGA Players Walk You Through A Day in the Life

210101_CLS_FB_Peach_Bowl_64-L
News

Nakobe Dean Updates Injury Status Ahead of Fall Camp

USATSI_14997527
News

Nakobe Dean Reveals Insane Truth About Shoulder Injury