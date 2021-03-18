PHOTOS: Day 2 of Spring Practice

Enjoy a gallery of photos from Georgia football's second day of spring practice.

The University of Georgia Sports Information Department provided Dawgs Daily with another day of great pictures. This is day two of spring camp for Georgia football after having a walk-through day on Wednesday.

The gallery starts with quarterback Carson Beck. Beck is believed to be in a competition for the No. 2 quarterback spot with freshman Brock Vandagriff and per sources has been working hard to secure that spot this offseason.

QB, Carson Beck

Quarterback JT Daniels is entering year two in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense and is considered a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.

QB, JT Daniels

Running back Zamir White passed up the NFL Draft in order to come back to Georgia and try to get a national title.

Running back Zamir White.

Provided that he puts in the necessary work this offseason, defensive end Travon Walker could potentially lead the Bulldogs in sacks.

DE, Travon Walker

Edge rusher Nolan Smith will be a pivotal player in Georgia's pass rush rotation. The former No. 1 ranked recruit has a lot to prove this year in his junior campaign for the Bulldogs.

DE, Nolan Smith

Kendall Milton is the future of the running back position at Georgia. He changed his number to No. 2 this year and could also have a new role: feature back on a potential national title team

RB, Kendall Milton

