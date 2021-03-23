PHOTOS: Day Four of Spring Practice

The Georgia Bulldogs hit the field once again for day No. 4 of spring practice. Photos are courtesy of the Georgia Sports Information Department.

The Georgia Bulldogs hit the field once again for day No. 4 of spring practice.

Photos are courtesy of the Georgia Sports Information Department.

The photos begin with tight end John Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick played a key role on the team last season and is perceived to be the leader of the tight end room, which features the talents of underclassmen Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers.

John Fitzpatrick, TE

Wide receiver Justin Robinson has all of the physical tools necessary to thrive in the SEC. Many expect him to make plays this year in camp after being redshirted in his true freshman campaign and this could be his audition for a starting role next year.

Justin Robinson, WR

Impressive is an understatement. Wide receiver George Pickens is looking bigger than ever heading into what could be his last year in Athens. Pickens is the most talented wideout the Dawgs have had since AJ Green and is looking to have an all-time season this year.

George Pickens, WR

For the first time in his career edge rusher Nolan Smith will have to be an anchor on the outside for this defensive line. Defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis will command the attention but the question remains: can Smith prosper from it?

DE/OLB, Nolan Smith

Channing Tindall will likely be the first inside linebacker off the bench this year and will draw eyes based on his athleticism and fluidity at the position. As the year goes on he could draw even more eyes.

ILB, Channing Tindall

3 Gallery 3 Images

You May Also Like

Players to Watch Heading Into Camp

What Has Georgia Figured Out on Offense Heading Into Spring

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.