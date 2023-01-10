Skip to main content

Photo Gallery Pt. 2 - Georgia Throttles TCU

The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU is in the books with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. We have all the sights.

The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU is in the books with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back Javon Bullard were named the MVPs of the game. Bennett finished with 304 yards and six total touchdowns while also breaking the single-season passing record in Georgia history. Bullard earned his honors by forcing two interceptions.

It was a historic season for the Bulldogs that ended with them compiling a perfect 15-0 season. The 2022-23 season will go down in history as one of the greatest the world of college football has ever seen, and it ended with the most dominating performance anyone has ever seen on the biggest stage of the sport. 

Oscar Delp

Oscar Delp

Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers

Darnell Washington

Darnell Washington

Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Broderick Jones & Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Broderick Jones & Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Broderick Jones & Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Broderick Jones & Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett

Smael Mondon

Smael Mondon

Smael Mondon

Smael Mondon

Smael Mondon

Smael Mondon

Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell

Javon Bullard

Javon Bullard

Javon Bullard

Javon Bullard

Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo

Chris Smith

Chris Smith

Malaki Starks

Malaki Starks

Tykee Smith

Tykee Smith

Broderick Jones

Broderick Jones

Stacy Searels

Stacy Searels

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford

3M6A5738
CJ Allen

CJ Allen

CJ Allen

CJ Allen

Austin Chambers

Austin Chambers

Anthony Evans

Anthony Evans

Braxton Hicks

Braxton Hicks

Jamaal Jarrett

Jamaal Jarrett

AJ Harris

AJ Harris

Yahzeed Haynes

Yahzeed Haynes

AJ Harris

AJ Harris

Javon Bullard

Javon Bullard

David Cooper

David Cooper

Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart

3M6A6458-2
3M6A6450
3M6A6555
3M6A6607
3M6A6582
3M6A6573
3M6A6567
3M6A6687
3M6A6733
3M6A6661
3M6A6769
3M6A6652
3M6A6774
3M6A6748
3M6A6846
3M6A6822
3M6A6796
3M6A6936
3M6A6921
3M6A6852
3M6A6858
3M6A7032
3M6A7051
3M6A6973
3M6A7130
3M6A7224
3M6A7100