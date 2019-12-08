Bulldog
Sam Pittman Expected to be next Arkansas Head Coach

Brooks Austin

Georgia's offensive line coach, Sam Pittman is set to be named the next Arkansas head coach. Pittman has been at Georgia since 2016.  

Prior to joining Kirby Smart at the University of Georgia to coach up the offensive line, Sam Pittman held the same title at the University of Arkansas from 2013 to 2015. 

Sam Pittman is one of the nation's top offensive line coaches, but most importantly recruiters. He's played a major role in bringing in top talent to the Georgia Bulldogs front seven. 

He's put eight offensive linemen into the National Football League since 2011 and will add another one very soon with Andrew Thomas expected to enter this year's draft. 

In his four years at Georgia, Pittman has played a role in the signing and coaching of (5) 5-star recruits and (8) 4-star recruits. The 2020 class was shaping up to be his best class yet, with (4) commits inside the top 170 players in the country. 

Originally from the midwest, having grown up in Oklahoma, it's safe to assume that Pittman's enate ability to sign the bigguns' would only continue there at Arkansas, but is it a job worth taking at this point? 

They are in the SEC West obviously and have posted consecutive 2-10 seasons without winning a single SEC contest. They haven't had a winning season since 2016, and haven't won the SEC West since the days of Darren McFadden. 

It certainly a huge blow to the Georgia coaching staff, especially in terms of recruiting offensive linemen, but it's not something Kirby Smart won't be able to recover from.

At 58 years of age, this is Pittman's first head coaching job since 1993 at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. 

