PJ Horne Commits to Georgia

Tom Crean has made quite a name for himself in getting transfers to come to Georgia and today was no different. The former Virginia Tech Hokie, PJ Horne, announced on Wednesday that he would be playing his senior season at the University of Georgia.

The 6-foot-7 Tifton, Ga native averaged 7.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, and shot 44.7 percent from the field during his junior season at Virginia Tech. Horne also started in 30 games for the Hokies and will be adding a lot of veteran experience to the Georgia roster.

Horne also shot 34.9 percent from behind the arc last season, but only averaged four shot attempts from the three-point line a game. The experience that Horne is bringing to the table will be huge for the young Georgia frontcourt.

It should be noted that prior to Horne's commitment the Georgia basketball roster was already at full capacity meaning that either a player will be transferring or a current commit will no longer be coming to the University of Georgia.

Pairing Horne with players like Toumani Camara and Mike Peake will help soften the blow of losing Rasyhaun Hammonds who declared for the draft after this past season.

Georgia has now landed Justin Kier, Andrew Garcia, and now PJ Horne all three being transfers. It is obvious that Coach Crean made it a priority to add some veteran experience to the roster this offseason. Along with the recruiting class that will be joining these transfers, Crean is setting himself up to potentially have a great season this year.

