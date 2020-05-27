DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

PJ Horne Commits to Georgia

Jonathan Williams

Tom Crean has made quite a name for himself in getting transfers to come to Georgia and today was no different. The former Virginia Tech Hokie, PJ Horne, announced on Wednesday that he would be playing his senior season at the University of Georgia. 

The 6-foot-7 Tifton, Ga native averaged 7.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, and shot 44.7 percent from the field during his junior season at Virginia Tech. Horne also started in 30 games for the Hokies and will be adding a lot of veteran experience to the Georgia roster. 

Horne also shot 34.9 percent from behind the arc last season, but only averaged four shot attempts from the three-point line a game. The experience that Horne is bringing to the table will be huge for the young Georgia frontcourt. 

It should be noted that prior to Horne's commitment the Georgia basketball roster was already at full capacity meaning that either a player will be transferring or a current commit will no longer be coming to the University of Georgia. 

Pairing Horne with players like Toumani Camara and Mike Peake will help soften the blow of losing Rasyhaun Hammonds who declared for the draft after this past season. 

Georgia has now landed Justin Kier, Andrew Garcia, and now PJ Horne all three being transfers. It is obvious that Coach Crean made it a priority to add some veteran experience to the roster this offseason. Along with the recruiting class that will be joining these transfers, Crean is setting himself up to potentially have a great season this year. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Ladd McConkey Looks Like a Different Football Player

Ladd McConkey is set to enroll at Georgia in a little over a week's time. And he looks like a completely different football player than when I last saw him.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Return and Practice Date Set for Georgia Football

Dawgs Daily has confirmed through several sources that Georgia Football players are set to return to campus June 3rd with practice set to begin June 8th.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Reaction: Athlon Sports' SEC East Predictions, Florida Over Georgia

The college football publication Athlon Sports has predicted a new representative in Atlanta this year for the SEC East.

BGilmer18

BREAKING: Chaz Chambliss Commits to Georgia

Chaz Chambliss, 4-Star outside linebacker from Carrollton, Georgia, has announced his commitment to attend and play for Georgia

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Chaz Chambliss Workout Footage

There's a lot of questions surrounding just where Chaz Chambliss will be playing for Georgia in the coming years. This workout footage will give you an indication.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: What Does Chaz Chambliss Bring to Georgia?

Chaz Chambliss has just committed to the University of Georgia. Here's a breakdown of what this outside linebacker brings to the table.

Brooks Austin

Pop Warner Powerhouse: Ep. 3 - 2021 WR, Jayden Thomas

He was the biggest and best of them all. Now, he's still one of the top players in the entire country in 2021. Ep. 3 of Pop Warner Powerhouse, Jayden Thomas.

Brooks Austin

“If he doesn't, you're going to see a disappointed fan base"

CBS Sports has been releasing their Top-25 one team at a time, Georgia comes in at No. 5 on the list.

Brooks Austin

Rank ‘em - Teams of the Decade for UGA

With the 20'-21' season approaching, I take a moment to rank Georgia's teams from the past decade.

Brent Wilson

by

brent.wilson

Nation's No. 2 WR, Brian Thomas Jr. Names UGA in Final Four

Brian Thomas Jr. is the No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the 2021 class. He's 6'4 and has named Georgia in his Top-4.

Brooks Austin