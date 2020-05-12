Pop Warner Powerhouse: Ep. 1 - Coach Lester Benn

Go to a barbershop or local hole in the wall restaurant in your hometown and ask, "Who’s the greatest Pop Warner football team of all time?" You'll likely hear countless stories about rec teams comprised of soon to be stars.

This is the story of one of those teams. The Hiram Hornets.

A 9 & 10-year-old Pop Warner squad that produced six Division I football players, four of which — Myles "MJ" Morris, Smael Mondon, Jayden Thomas, and Miles Campbell — will soon be household names for Power 5 fanbases all across the country.

Episode 1 begins with the mastermind behind it all, Coach Lester Benn. Find out how this man reshaped a youth football team that just couldn't quite utilize the talent that was available.

In this episode, we lay the groundwork for what's set to be a five-part docuseries surrounding the four players that would grow up to be some of the best talents the Peach State has to offer. Coach Benn takes you back to the moment he was approached about coaching the team, how he identified talents that may have been overlooked, and how he ultimately put together one of the best youth football teams the state of Georgia ever has seen.

This is Pop Warner Powerhouse: The Hiram Hornets.

Enjoy.

