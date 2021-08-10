2021 Preseason Coaches Poll Released: Georgia Bulldogs Come in at No. 5
College Football is right around the corner and as we inch ever so closely back to the normality of full capacity stadiums in college football, the 2021 preseason coaches poll has been released.
The voting in the coaches poll was done by 65 coaches from the American Football Coaches Association across the 10 conferences plus independents in the Bowl Subdivision.
Alabama received 63 of the first-place votes. Oklahoma received the other two.
2021 Preseason Coaches Poll
Rank, Team, Record, Points
1 Alabama (63) 0-0 1621
2 Clemson 0-0 1508
3 Oklahoma (2) 0-0 1481
4 Ohio State 0-0 1435
5 Georgia 0-0 1386
6 Texas A&M 0-0 1286
7 Notre Dame 0-0 1139
8 Iowa State 0-0 1131
9 North Carolina 0-0 999
10 Cincinnati 0-0 979
11 Florida 0-0 870
12 Oregon 0-0 842
13 Louisiana State 0-0 664
14 Southern California 0-0 655
15 Wisconsin 0-0 654
16 Miami 0-0 575
17 Indiana 0-0 573
18 Iowa 0-0 554
19 Texas 0-0 427
20 Penn State 0-0 422
21 Washington 0-0 404
22 Oklahoma State 0-0 216
23 UL Lafayette 0-0 153
24 Coastal Carolina 0-0 150
25 Mississippi 0-0 149
You May Also Like
What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?
Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.