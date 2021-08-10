2021 Preseason Coaches Poll Released

The 2021 season is right around the corner and the preseason coaches poll has just been released.

College Football is right around the corner and as we inch ever so closely back to the normality of full capacity stadiums in college football, the 2021 preseason coaches poll has been released.

The voting in the coaches poll was done by 65 coaches from the American Football Coaches Association across the 10 conferences plus independents in the Bowl Subdivision.

Alabama received 63 of the first-place votes. Oklahoma received the other two.

2021 Preseason Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, Record, Points

1 Alabama (63) 0-0 1621

2 Clemson 0-0 1508

3 Oklahoma (2) 0-0 1481

4 Ohio State 0-0 1435

5 Georgia 0-0 1386

6 Texas A&M 0-0 1286

7 Notre Dame 0-0 1139

8 Iowa State 0-0 1131

9 North Carolina 0-0 999

10 Cincinnati 0-0 979

11 Florida 0-0 870

12 Oregon 0-0 842

13 Louisiana State 0-0 664

14 Southern California 0-0 655

15 Wisconsin 0-0 654

16 Miami 0-0 575

17 Indiana 0-0 573

18 Iowa 0-0 554

19 Texas 0-0 427

20 Penn State 0-0 422

21 Washington 0-0 404

22 Oklahoma State 0-0 216

23 UL Lafayette 0-0 153

24 Coastal Carolina 0-0 150

25 Mississippi 0-0 149

