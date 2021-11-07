Grades: Defense Proves Dominance Yet Again

How did Georgia's defense grade out in the 43-6 win over Missouri?

Defensive Line: A

Much of the attention upfront goes immediately to Jordan Davis, and rightfully so, as the big nose tackle affects the game in so many different ways. Davis finds ways to impact the run game and even the passing game, whether it be doing it himself or helping out one of his teammates and taking a double team.

Defensive end Travon Walker is the player of the game upfront on Saturday against Missouri. Walker finished with four tackles, two for a loss, and one sack. Georgia's starting defense didn't play much more than a half of football and still found a way to hold Missouri to 6 points.

Linebackers: A+

Georgia's linebacking core is a hardworking unit that always seems to find someone near the top of the stat-sheet in tackles and sacks. Quay Walker shined last week in the win over Florida with 15 total tackles; this week, Channing Tindall was second in tackles for Georgia with five.

Georgia also saw some younger players on the second unit step up; freshman Jamon Dumas-Johnson finished with a sack and a tackle for a loss. At the same time, Robert Beal played in place of Adam Anderson and found a tackle for a loss.

Secondary: A

There were no turnovers from the Georgia defense, and while Nolan Smith almost had an interception, Georgia's secondary was still impressive. Missouri passed for 152 yards, averaging just 4.8 yards per attempt. With the first-team unit getting an early break after halftime, it allowed Dan Jackson to shine in relief. Jackson was all over the place for Georgia at safety. The one-time walk-on finished with six tackles while playing next to Latavious Brini, who played safety with the second unit.

You May Also Like:

Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.