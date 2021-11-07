Grades: Offensive Line Shows a Lot of Room for Improvement

How did Georgia's offense grade out in the 43-6 win over Missouri?

Quarterback: A

Both quarterbacks saw action against Missouri; ultimately, Stetson Bennett shined as the starter for Georgia. On Saturday, the Bulldogs' win over Missouri makes Georgia 6-0, with Stetson Bennett as the starter this season under center.

Georgia's first offensive drive was nothing impressive, forced to punt on fourth down after Bennett couldn't complete a pass on third and seven. However, things changed quickly following the game's opening points by way of a Missouri field goal; Georgia drove down the field to Missouri's 36-yard line for a fourth down and six; instead of taking the points, Monken opted to go for it, and it paid off as Bennett found Arian Smith on a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Missouri's defense showed early it was selling out to stop the run once Bennett realized this, the Georgia offense started taking shots down the field and found great success. Bennett finished with 255 yards and two touchdowns while completing 13 of 19 passes.

Running Backs: B

The final stat line for Georgia's offense on the ground is deceiving, despite Georgia rushing for 168 yards against the previously 130th ranked rushing defense. The prevailing opinion pre-game was that Georgia would roll against Mizzou in the ground game, but the Tigers stacked the box, leaving very few holes for Georgia's backs.

Georgia's backfield did find success helping out in the passing game, being receivers out of the backfield, accumulating 74 yards receiving as a whole. A one-handed catch Kenny McIntosh on a wheel route down the sideline highlighted Georgia's running backs as receivers.

Wide Receivers: A

Georgia's passing game looked to step back in the win over Florida a week ago; Bennett struggled to take the top off the Florida defense while some drops and mental mistakes plagued Georgia's receivers. However, Missouri was a different story; Georgia possessed four receivers with a reception for over 30 yards.

Jermaine Burton looked to be the difference-maker, recording 76 yards on three receptions with a touchdown. Burton returned to Georgia's lineup after dealing with a multitude of injuries over recent weeks and proved to be Georgia's most productive receiver.

Offensive Line: C

The offensive line was missing starting left tackle Jamaree Salyer with a foot injury, which is will sideline him for the near future. Broderick Jones filled in for the senior offensive lineman and showed a lot of promise while also showing the need for improvement, especially as a run blocker.

Both offensive tackles struggled early with Missouri's pass rush, but the overall story for Georgia's offensive line unit is the struggle in the ground game. Mississippi State and Cinncinatti showed a year ago that stacking the box is the best way to limit Georgia's run game; this strategy is similar to the one used by Missouri.

As the game wore on Georgia found ways to gash the Missouri defense, which helped Georgia finish with 168 yards rushing.

