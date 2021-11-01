Will Georgia Make a Move at Quarterback?

Georgia is 8-0 to this point and still has a huge question at quarterback.

Stetson Bennett got the start at quarterback on Saturday for Georgia as they took on the unranked Florida Gators. Bennett made his fifth start of the season, just his tenth overall for his collegiate career for the Bulldogs.

Despite winning by 27 points, Bennett did just enough to allow Georgia to cruise to victory following an explosive last two minutes of the first half. Georgia's historically talented defense created three turnovers in the span of two minutes, two resulting in the offense taking the field to finish it off in the endzone, and the last one saw Nakobe Dean run it 50-yards for a touchdown.

The 21 consecutive points finished a first half, where Georgia could never get out of their own way offensively. Georgia's first drive of the ball game stalled out after an intentional grounding on third and one that backed the Bulldogs up on fourth down, forcing the field goal unit on, where Podlesny pushed the kick right of the upright.

The ensuing two possessions resulted in punts; the first punt came after a false start by freshman receiver Adonai Mitchell cost Georgia yards on third and down. The next one was derailed by two incomplete passes forcing Georgia into a third and long.

Things would even out after Florida missed a field goal, giving Georgia solid field position to drive down the field and pick up a field goal of their own to take a 3-0 lead. Florida's decision to go for it on 4th and 13 gave Georgia great field position again, but after completing a pass to Darnell Washington for 32-yards, Bennett made his first mistake.

Bennett tried to take a shot downfield, with tight end John FitzPatrick running a wheel route, and Ladd McConkey running what looks like a go route. However, the Florida secondary had it covered, taking away the wheel leaving McConkey in tight coverage. Bennett's pass to McConkey ended in an interception as the safety got into position to make the play.

Luckily for Bennett, this interception wouldn't result in points for Florida. Instead, Georgia's started the 21 point rally that ended the first half as Nolan Smith stripped Anthony Richardson.

The interception was the first time all year that Bennett made a blatantly poor decision on where to throw the football. Unfortunately, it was a decision much like the ones last season that cost him against Alabama; those repeated mistakes the following weeks gave rise to JT Daniels taking over at quarterback.

Bennett would make the same mistake two quarters later as he threw the ball into double coverage, trying to find Adonai Mitchell on a deep ball. Mitchell had a step, but the Florida defender had safety help coming from the middle of the field, Bennett threw the ball towards the middle allowing for the safety to make the play, this turnover resulted in points by Florida.

Those two interceptions muddied Bennett's stat line as he finished 10 of 19 passing, with 161 yards and one touchdown. Georgia now finds itself in a position similar to last year having two healthy quarterbacks with two different skill sets and a need to choose one and stick with it.

Daniels is fresh off a lat muscle injury that's held him out of action for a little under a month and has seen him back on the practice field getting reps fully for at least a week now.

Aside from Clemson, when Daniels plays, he's looked good for Georgia, elevating the Georgia passing attack despite a young and banged-up receiving core. The only problem is the concern of injuries to the former Southern California transfer.

Georgia's ticket to the SEC Championship is punched following Kentucky's loss to Mississippi State Saturday night. Alabama looks to be the favorite to line up opposite of Georgia; come the beginning of December, the Crimson Tide knows how to score points and will likely force Georgia to match it, making Georgia's choice at quarterback all the more important.

