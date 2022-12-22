Skip to main content

Rara Thomas Commits to Georgia

Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas has announced that he will be transferring to Georgia.

Georgia has landed a big time player out of the Transfer Portal just a day after signing the No. 2 class during the early signing period.

Rara Thomas, a wide receiver out of Mississippi State, committed to Georgia per a post on his Twitter.

Thomas was a stud for Mississippi State, and will certainly be a huge producer in Todd Monken’s offense. Over 19 games, Thomas hauled in 62 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Thomas has the size to line up at the X or for Georgia, and would be an excellent pairing next to Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey out at the Z.

Thomas will have two more years of eligibility at Georgia. The Bulldogs were looking for a receiver in the Transfer Portal, and Kirby Smart got his guy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No. 1 ranked Georgia (13-0) takes on No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff Semifinals on December 31st in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The game is set for an 8:00 p.m. kick on ESPN.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

0030643-jjwf-1280x720
Recruiting

Buying Stock: 5 Georgia Signees to Invest In

By Connor Jackson
USATSI_19641871
News

BREAKING: Travis Hunter Makes Transfer Decision

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 8.43.09 PM
News

BREAKING: KyeRon Lindsay Enters Transfer Portal

By Christian Kirby II
Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 4.56.48 PM
News

Georgia Pulls Away Against Chattanooga 72-65

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_18949015
News

BREAKING: Arik Gilbert to Enter the Transfer Portal

By Brooks Austin
9DF16AFC-A60F-42C9-922A-D5AA308B3837
Recruiting

BREAKING: Georgia Adds Another Elite EDGE Rusher

By Connor Jackson
Untitled Project
Football

Watch: Giant Panda Picks Winner of Georgia - Ohio State

By Christian Goeckel
USATSI_19470993
News

Travis Hunter Hints Toward Commitment

By Brooks Austin