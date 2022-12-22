Georgia has landed a big time player out of the Transfer Portal just a day after signing the No. 2 class during the early signing period.

Rara Thomas, a wide receiver out of Mississippi State, committed to Georgia per a post on his Twitter.

Thomas was a stud for Mississippi State, and will certainly be a huge producer in Todd Monken’s offense. Over 19 games, Thomas hauled in 62 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Thomas has the size to line up at the X or for Georgia, and would be an excellent pairing next to Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey out at the Z.

Thomas will have two more years of eligibility at Georgia. The Bulldogs were looking for a receiver in the Transfer Portal, and Kirby Smart got his guy.

No. 1 ranked Georgia (13-0) takes on No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff Semifinals on December 31st in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The game is set for an 8:00 p.m. kick on ESPN.

