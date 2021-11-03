REACTION: CFP Committee Having None of OU and Cincy

Georgia is number one in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings for the 2021 season. This means that for the first time in program history, Georgia football owns the number one spot in the AP, Coaches, and now the CFP rankings simultaneously.

Georgia's latest 34-7 win over Florida in Jacksonville over the weekend, helped by Kentucky's loss on the road to Mississippi State, clinched Georgia's spot in the SEC Championship later this season. Georgia's opponent from the SEC West is yet to be decided, but Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide looks to be the front runner.

The No. 2 ranked Tide, according to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, currently has Alabama in the playoffs if they were to begin as of right now. Alabama is one of two one-loss teams featured in the top-4, with the Tide's loss coming on the road against Texas A&M.

Rounding out the top four, undefeated Michigan State sits at three, with Oregon coming behind them at No. 4 (7-1). However, Oregon's only loss this season to Stanford may offset the committee's eyes as the Ducks defeated 5th ranked Ohio State.

On the other hand, Michigan State comes off a thrilling come from behind victory over Michigan. Spartans head coach and former Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker is a coaching name on the rise as whispers continue to spread about LSU looking to bring Tucker back to the SEC this time as a head coach.

With the way the rankings are shaking out, it looks like the Big Ten champion is almost guaranteed a spot in the top four, barring Ohio State or Michigan collecting another loss on the year.

With the first five not providing much shock, numbers 6-8 are bound to be controversial. Two undefeated programs were left out of the top-4, with two one-loss programs jumping them. To make those matters a little more controversial is the fact that a Group of Five program is among those undefeated teams to be "snubbed."

Many had high hopes for the undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats coming into late October. The Bearcats put together two notable wins early, with the most notable win coming against Notre Dame. The Bearcats defeated the tenth-ranked Irish on the road to kick off the month of October, signaling that Cincinnati could become the first Group of Five school to make the playoffs. However, the hype is dying down in recent weeks as the Bearcats nearly lost to Navy.

The committee is buying hype after the near-disaster of a loss to Navy, ranking Cincinnati sixth behind three one-loss teams. Oklahoma is also in the same boat, being ranked eight, behind a one-loss Michigan team that dropped a 16-point lead over the weekend to Michigan State.

The number of narrow victories to begin the year for the Sooner against inferior opponents seems to be holding Oklahoma back from being in the committee's good graces. Although since replacing Spencer Rattler in the Texas game, Caleb Williams looks to be settled in as the starting quarterback for the Sooners, putting together strong performances in his early days as the starter.

It is clear for both the Bearcats and the Sooners; they need to start winning more convincingly if they wish to get into the playoffs.

