REACTION: Injuries Proving to Be Georgia Biggest Opponent

Georgia's growing injury list looks to be the Bulldog's toughest opponent in 2021.

Georgia lost yet another contributor to what looks to be a potentially season-ending injury on Thursday. Georgia is just days away from traveling to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the (5-4) Tennessee Volunteers inside a rowdy, homecoming game that is sure to see a packed crowd inside of Neyland Stadium.

Arian Smith suffered a broken leg in practice Wednesday and sources have confirmed he will have surgery and his season is likely over.

Smith is coming off his first return to real action on Saturday against Missouri, where he caught a 38-yard TD pass from quarterback Stetson Bennett on 4th & 6. Smith and Jermaine Burton starred in Georgia's win over Missouri at home a week ago after returning from injuries as well.

Both gave Georgia a vertical passing threat against the Tigers; Smith showed it off on his touchdown reception with his track star speed, while Burton took the top off the defense twice with two receptions that put the Bulldog's offense on the goal line.

Now Georgia will lose Arian Smith, and this time it doesn't appear the wide-out will return.

The newest injury is just a continuation of Georgia's rough season with the injury bug, especially at wide receiver. Both Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens have yet to see action since rehabbing from knee surgeries to repair torn ACLs. In contrast, Arian Smith, Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have all spent time on the sideline with injuries.

And the injury issues are not just limited to the wide receivers, as key contributors like JT Daniels and Jamaree Salyer are other names that have been sidelined.

Georgia hasn't been tested on the football field or scoreboard since Week 1 of the college football season, but they are taking a beating on the injury report list.

Injury Report

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable



WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Despite the constant attrition being felt on the depth chart, it has yet to catch up to Georgia's onfield product. The Bulldogs are still the number one team in all polls and boast an unbeaten record. But as we've seen since frankly the beginning of the season, Georgia feels like a team that is one injury away from disaster striking.

With the SEC Championship in their future and high hopes of winning a national title, the constantly growing injury list looks to be Georgia's biggest threat in 2021.

You May Also Like:

Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.