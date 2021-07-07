Recruitments That Could Come Down To The Wire

The Georgia Bulldogs are still in several recruiting battles that will likely last all the way up until Early National Signing Day.

The Georgia staff has shown that they prefer to make moves towards the end of recruiting cycles, and they are in the thick of several battles that will last until Early National Signing Day.

Head coach Kirby Smart has never made significant recruiting headlines in July. It is not his style, as he prefers to make his larger moves leading up to or on Early National Signing Day.

Bulldog fans have been uneasy throughout the summer due to the dry spell on the trail for the Bulldogs. History tells us that this drought is temporary and that within the next several weeks, the Bulldogs will get a few more commitments.

However, that does not mean that this class will be done come September. There are still a few recruits who will have their recruitments end on Early National Signing Day, and the Bulldogs will wait for them.

S, Kamari Wilson

Kamari Wilson, S

Many thought that the Bulldogs were out in front of this recruitment. Wilson, who was considered a Bulldog lean for months, was blown away by several visits over the summer, and now things have seemingly started over with the highly-touted safety out of IMG Academy.

Wilson has took visits to Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Florida, Miami, LSU, FSU, and Texas A&M all in the month of June. Wilson loved every visit that he went on this summer and even if he were to decide anytime soon and announce a public commitment, it's unlikely to stop the recruiting train from continuing to roll on. This is a long-haul recruitment here.

He is a long, athletic safety that could play STAR for Georgia at the next level. Wilson is a willing and able tackler who shined in coverage for IMG Academy as a junior.

Wilson is down to Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, and Miami. He is very high on the Bulldogs, and they still are actively recruiting him.

EDGE, Shemar Stewart

Shemar Stewart, EDGE

Sources close to the program indicate that the Bulldogs really like edge Dani Dennis-Sutton, who will be committing in the next few weeks. If Dennis-Sutton commits to Georgia, that does not take Stewart out of the class, but Stewart becomes the No. 1 edge on the board if Dennis-Sutton goes elsewhere.

Stewart is considering Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Miami, and Florida. He hails from Opa Locka, Florida, and is a measurables freak.

He is 6-5 and weighs 260 lbs, with the frame to add a lot more weight. Stewart is one of the best workout players in 2022 and has a high ceiling at the next level.

Stewart doesn't have a commitment timeline set just yet, and is likely going to wait this one out.

Bear Alexander, DT

Georgia has its eyes set on three defensive tackles in the 2022 class. Travis Shaw, Walter Nolen, and former Georgia commit Bear Alexander.

Many discarded Alexander after he de-committed from Georgia, considering it's rare — though not impossible — for players to de-commit and end up in that school's recruiting class. That still may be true, but the Bulldog staff is still in pursuit.

Alexander has visited Miami, USC, Texas, Alabama, and Texas A&M this summer. The Aggies are the perceived leader, but even if Alexander commits soon, this one will not be over until a letter of intent is signed.

He has positional versatility on the inside at the next level and will be SEC-ready from the second he walks onto a college campus.

A Flip

Never count out the Bulldogs in any recruitment, even one that is supposed to be over. Smart has flipped a recruit in every recruiting cycle since joining the program in 2016.

Several high-caliber players across the nation will be committing in the next few weeks. Just because a logo is next to their name does not mean that Georgia should be counted out of any recruitment.

The Bulldogs are sitting at eleven commits at the moment. They plan to take upwards of twenty-five recruits in this class, meaning that there could be some flips down the road.

