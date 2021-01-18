Report: Jeremy Pruitt Out at Tennessee

Reports are surfacing that Tennessee head coach, Jeremy Pruitt is expected to be relieved of his duties with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Jeremy Pruitt led Tennessee on an eight-game winning streak to close out 2019 and start the 2020 campaign. After starting 2-0, Pruitt was only able to muster up a 3-7 finish, and he suffered multiple double-digit losses during downhill slide.

Now according to Pete Thamel, Jeremy Pruitt is out as Tennessee head coach.

Pruitt was (16-19) during his time at Tennessee.

Tennessee will now be in the market for a new coach and potentially a new athletic director. While nearly every program in the SEC has ascended in the last fifteen years, Tennessee has faltered and fell well below everyone’s expectations of a once powerhouse football program.

Pruitt's program has been under investigation for alleged recruiting violations, and they brought in prominent lawyer Mike Glazier to assist with the investigation. Glazier was apart of the team that investigated Bruce Pearl at Tennessee.

The university issued a statement on that earlier saying, "We take seriously our institutional commitment to NCAA compliance, and are reviewing regulatory issues that have been brought to our attention/ As part of that process, we are currently working with attorneys Kyle Skillman and Michael Glazier with Bond, Schoeneck & King. We will provide additional information when it’s appropriate.”

The university has yet to release anything official, however, sources have indicated that the investigation was the final straw for Pruitt’s tenure.

Volunteer Country on SI.com contributed to this piece.

