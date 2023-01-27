Georgia offensive coordinator, Todd Monken is reportedly expected to interview for the offensive coordinating position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Monken spent the 2016 through 2018 seasons in Tampa under the same title prior to working in Cleveland for the Browns prior to coming to Georgia.

During the 2022 season, Georgia averaged 41.1 points per game which was the 4th most in the nation while also averaging over 500 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs also boasted the highest scoring percentage in the red zone, the fifth-best third-down conversion rate and finished the season with the most first downs converted in the entire country.

The season prior to Monken taking over as offensive coordinator, Georgia averaged 30.8 points per game which ranked 48th in the nation, and 408 yards of total offense which ranked 61st. That's quite a leap to take in just three years, but the numbers don't stop there.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett took most of the snaps under center during the 2020 season in which he finished with 1,179 passing yards and eight touchdowns with a 55 percent completion percentage. In 2021, those numbers jumped up to 2,862 yards, 29 touchdowns and a 64 percent completion rate for Bennett. In 2022, those numbers jumped all the way up to 4,127 yards, 37 total touchdowns and a near 70 percent completion rate. Bennett this season also broke Georgia's single-season passing yards record, was a Heisman trophy finalist and became a two-time national champion.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN