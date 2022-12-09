Skip to main content

Report: Georgia Assistant Coach "Primary Target" for SEC Coordinator Job

Arkansas is reportedly targeting a key Georgia defensive coach to fill their vacant-defensive coordinator role.

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is reportedly targeting Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott as his next defensive coordinator. The spot opened up when Arkansas defensive coordinator - and former Missouri head coach - Barry Odum took the head coaching position at UNLV.

The report comes from Jackson Collier of HawgSports.com.

As Collier mentions, Tray Scott has been the defensive line coach at Georgia since 2017, when Georgia hired him away from North Carolina. Scott briefly accepted the same position at Ole Miss, before taking the Georgia job.

If the reports are true, they shouldn't surprise anyone. Scott and Sam Pittman both worked on Georgia's staff in 2017 & 2018, when Pittman was Georgia's offensive line coach. A defensive coordinator job is the natural progression for Tray Scott.

Scott has been elite since arriving at Georgia; recruiting top talent and developing them into NFL stars. Just this past year, Georgia had three defensive lineman drafted in the first round: Travon Walker (1-Jacksonville), Jordan Davis (13-Philadelphia), and Devonte Wyatt (28-Green Bay).

This isn't the first time Georgia's dealt with coaches taking jobs prior to a College Football Playoff appearance. Just this past year, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning accepted the head coaching position at Oregon. Lanning split his time between Eugene and Athens; recruiting for the Ducks and preparing Georgia's defense for the Playoff.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This post will be updated as news develops.

 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 8.41.41 PM
News

Georgia Tight ends make SEC history

By Christian Kirby II
221203_KAR_FB_SEC CHAMP_036-X4
News

Breaking: Brock Bowers Wins John Mackey Award; First in Georgia History

By Christian Goeckel
Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 12.49.35 PM
News

Kirby Smart Broke a Statistical Trend in the SEC Championship

By Christian Kirby II
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_2427-X4
Football

Does Georgia Need to Address the Wide Receiver Room in the Transfer Portal?

By Christian Goeckel
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_0822
Football

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Out, How it Impacts Georgia's Chances

By Jonathan Williams
3M6A5804
News

WATCH: Jadon Perlotte Talks Through Commitment to UGA, Calls His Shot

By Brooks Austin
3M6A0470
News

BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia

By Brooks Austin
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_2304-X2
News

What AD Mitchell's return means for Georgia

By Christian Kirby II